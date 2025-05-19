University Of Al Dhaid Selects Ellucian Student To Streamline Technology Operations And Support Institutional Growth

Transformative student information system to elevate student and staff experience and drive institutional excellence at growing UAE university

RESTON, Va. and AL DHAID, United Arab Emirates, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that the University of Al Dhaid has selected Ellucian Student powered by Banner to optimize its technology infrastructure. This comprehensive SaaS-native Student Information System (SIS) enhanced with AI capabilities and paired with Ellucian Insights , an integrated data and analytics solution, will support an exceptional student and staff experience as the institution continues to grow. A new Ellucian customer and early leader of higher education SaaS transformation in the Middle East, University of Al Dhaid joins more than 2,600 Ellucian customers worldwide leveraging Ellucian SaaS solutions to improve student outcomes.

"At Ellucian, we are dedicated to ensuring institutions thrive through digital transformation, and we're thrilled to support the University of Al Dhaid in achieving their ambitious goals of expanding academic programs to meet their community's growing needs for the future," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "With Ellucian Student, Al Dhaid gains a tailored, agile, and responsive technology platform. Their new SIS will streamline operations, accelerate student success and drive sustainable growth, strengthening the institution's commitment to delivering academic excellence and serving the UAE community."

Ellucian Student will support Al Dhaid's growth and operational efficiency with a student-first approach, empowering learners with centralized access to academic resources and fostering a technology-forward environment that sets them up for success. The platform also seamlessly connects with Al Dhaid's learning management system, enabling real-time updates on enrollment, grades, and course schedules.

"Our partnership with Ellucian marks a strategic milestone in University of Al Dhaid is journey toward digital excellence and sustainable academic development," said Prof. Dr. Aisha Bushleibi, Chancellor, University of Al Dhaid. "We believe this collaboration will bring a qualitative transformation in the efficiency of university operations and contribute to enriching our students' academic experience, in alignment with our vision to empower smart education and cultivate an innovative generation equipped for the demands of the future."

By simplifying routine administrative tasks, the new SIS allows staff to focus on strategic initiatives that further the university's mission. And with Ellucian Insights, critical data from across departments will be integrated to give university leaders a unified view for informed decision-making.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF AL DHAID

University of Al Dhaid was established in 2024 by an Amiri Decree issued by H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University. It is a non-profit academic institution dedicated to excellence in education, research, and community service.

The university emerged from the transformation of the University of Sharjah's Al Dhaid branch into an independent entity, marking a pivotal step in the region's educational landscape. It launched with the College of Veterinary Medicine and the College of Agriculture, and has since expanded to offer accredited, high-quality programs across disciplines including Arts, Information Technology, Law, Business, and Communication.

With a strategic focus on agriculture and veterinary sciences, the university strives to meet future societal needs through a modern, student-centered campus equipped with advanced facilities, specialized laboratories, and contemporary academic resources.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving over 20 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

