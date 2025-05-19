Light & Wonder Completes Acquisition Of Grover Gaming's Charitable Gaming Assets

GREENVILLE, N.C., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grover Gaming, Inc. and G2 Gaming, Inc. (together, "Grover Gaming") announced today that it has completed the sale of its charitable gaming assets ("Grover Charitable Gaming") for a total consideration of up to $1.05 billion to Light & Wonder, Inc. ("Light & Wonder," or "L&W").

The deal involved the initial $850 million received on Friday with a contingent cash consideration of up to $200 million. This additional amount depends on meeting specific financial targets by 2028.

"I am very thankful for all of our Grover Gaming teammates and how hard they have worked to make this possible," said Garrett Blackwelder, CEO and Founder of Grover Gaming. "I'm also grateful for our customers' loyalty over the past two decades. We realize without them, we wouldn't be where we are today."

Approximately 120 employees of Grover Gaming - based mostly in Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, New Hampshire, and North Dakota - will go to work for Light & Wonder.

"The real winners in this deal are the charities and fraternals in these markets, because of the exciting game content L&W brings to the table," said Kevin Morse, Chief Development Officer of Grover Gaming. "We are very happy to complete this deal and are excited to see Light & Wonder take Charitable Gaming to a new level."

SOURCE Grover Gaming, Inc.

