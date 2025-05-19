BTM INDUSTRIAL HIRES FRANK VILLA AS REGIONAL SALES MANAGER

The company expands manufacturing customer service and support in the Southwest United States and Mexico.

MUSKEGON, Mich., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BTM Industrial, a leading asset disposition company, has hired Francisco (Frank) Villa as regional sales manager for the company's Southwest United States and Mexico regions. Reporting to Vice President of Business Development Andrew Pringle, Villa is based out of the Dallas / Fort Worth area and is responsible for managing and growing relationships with current and potential customers in the two manufacturing operations-heavy regions for the company.

"Our customers are continuing to express a growing need for asset disposition programs for their operations in northern Mexico, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, and Texas," said Pringle. "Frank has nearly a decade of expertise supporting these markets with machining, tooling, and robotics equipment sales and service."

Villa has spent the past eight years in the industrial and manufacturing sector. Most recently, he was the territory manager for Logika Systems, a thermal camera monitoring system company for the steel mill industry. Prior to that, he was a sales engineer for the machine tools, tooling, and robotics solutions company Yamazen. Villa got his start in industrial machinery, manufacturing equipment, parts, and tools purchasing and sales with HGR Industrial Surplus, where he was a territory manager and bilingual sales representative.

"I'm excited to start this new chapter of my career with BTM Industrial," said Villa. "It is an incredible opportunity to grow alongside a talented team, while continuing to serve clients with energy and integrity. I look forward to leveraging my industry expertise to contribute to the team's goals and our clients' success."

Villa earned a Liberal Arts degree from Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, Ohio. He is fluent in both English and Spanish. Villa is originally from Cleveland, Ohio, and relocated to Fort Worth after earning a promotion with a previous company. A passionate sports fan with deep loyalty to Cleveland teams, he enjoys cooking, working out, running, spending time with his dog Ozzy, sport shooting, golf, and reading a good book on his balcony. Always eager to learn something new, he likes exploring the outdoors and discovering new restaurants across Texas.

About BTM Industrial

BTM Industrial is one of the fastest-growing asset disposition companies in the industry. Headquartered in Muskegon, Michigan, it assists some of the largest companies in the United States with all facets of surplus assets. The company's asset disposition program enables customers to efficiently liquidate unwanted and excess assets while enhancing their value recovery potential. The comprehensive program covers surplus operational machinery and MRO and tooling cribs items, as well as significantly reducing project costs related to scrap CNC machinery and automated lines. Learn more about BTM Industrial at .

Contact:

Brad Warner

Chief Marketing Officer

(248) 961-3071

[email protected]



SOURCE BTM Industrial

