Marimekko Corporation: Managers' transactions (Vikkula)
Marimekko Corporation's Annual General Meeting held on 15 April 2025 resolved that approximately 40 percent of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors will be paid in Marimekko's shares acquired from the market. Pursuant to the resolution, shares have been acquired as follows:
__________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vikkula, Marianne
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Marimekko Corporation
LEI: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350_20250519091659_48
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-16
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007660
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 909 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 909 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
