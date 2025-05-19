Perfect Bar Rolls Out New Mini Protein Bar Built For Summer Adventures

Mini in size. Mighty in protein. The Brand Doubles Down on Chocolate and Protein with New Double Chocolate Mini Protein Bar.

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Snacks® , creator of the Original Refrigerated Protein BarTM, is expanding its popular Mini line with the launch of the new Double Chocolate Mini, just in time for summer. Packed with 5g of protein, 20+ superfoods, and free from artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, the brand's decadent Double Chocolate Mini proves you don't have to choose between flavor and nutrition.

As demand for high-protein, clean-label snacks continues to grow, Perfect Snacks is leading the way in offering convenient, portion-perfect treats that are packed with flavor. Made with freshly ground peanut butter, organic honey, and real chocolate, Double Chocolate Mini is USDA Organic, gluten-free, and crafted to keep the whole family fueled – from road trips to pool days and everything in between.

"This launch takes us back to our roots: delicious, wholesome nutrition crafted for life on the go," said Leigh Keith, Co-Founder and Chief of Brand at Perfect Snacks. "Protein has always been at the core of who we are, and with Double Chocolate Mini, we're offering families another way to snack smarter-without giving up that chocolatey goodness that so many of us love."

Perfect for families on the move, health-conscious snackers, and chocolate lovers alike, Double Chocolate Minis offer balanced nutrition families can feel good about, and a taste that kids will love. The new flavor joins a fan-favorite lineup of the brand's popular Minis, including: Peanut Butter, PB&J, Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter, and Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter.

As the refrigerated snacking category continues to evolve, Perfect Snacks continues to focus on its winning recipe: combining whole food protein, nourishing ingredients and irresistible flavors in a range of sizes that meet the needs of today's on-the-go lifestyles.

About Perfect Snacks

Perfect Snacks is a collection of fresh-from-the-fridge protein snacks. Equally tasty and healthy, each Perfect Snack is packed with freshly ground nut butter, organic honey and 20+ superfoods, offering a convenient, delicious dose of whole food protein.

Perfect Snacks is the maker of Perfect Bar, The Original Refrigerated Protein BarTM, along with Perfect Bar Snack Size, Perfect Bar Minis, and Perfect Bar Crisps.

Find Perfect Snacks in over 50,000 fridges across the country including Whole Foods, Target, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, Costco and more. Learn more at .

