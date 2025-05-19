Dmi Partners Earns Top Workplaces 2025 Recognition From The Philadelphia Inquirer For Third Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Continued Investment in Employee Growth, DEI, and Workplace Innovation earns DMi Partners Sustained Acclaim as One of the Region's Best Places to Work

PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMi Partners (DMi), the award-winning full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, and SEO, today announced its recognition as a Top Workplace 2025 by The Philadelphia Inquirer –marking the third consecutive year the agency has received this honor.

The Top Workplaces list, powered by Exton-based Energage, evaluates companies across the Philadelphia region through comprehensive employee surveys. It spotlights organizations prioritizing people-first cultures and delivering high employee engagement across 15 cultural drivers, including alignment, leadership, and professional development.

“Being recognized as a Top Workplace for three years running is a true reflection of our team's commitment to building something meaningful together,” said Patrick McKenna, CEO of DMi Partners.“We strive to create a workplace where people genuinely want to grow and stay. This recognition reaffirms that our people-first philosophy is making a difference.”

In the past year, DMi has doubled down on its commitment to employee development and workplace innovation. New programs and enhancements in 2024 and 2025 include:



Manager Mastery : A new leadership track designed to help first-time and tenured managers navigate team building, performance reviews, and inclusive leadership.

Expanded Work From Home & Wellness Benefits : Including stipends for remote work setup, mental health resources, and a newly enhanced professional development allowance for all employees. Community Engagement : Through its DMi Cares initiative, the company continues to expand volunteer opportunities and partnerships with community organizations, with 85% of employees participating in at least one give-back effort last year.



DMi also maintains an impressive 79% employee retention rate , which reflects the effectiveness of its structured onboarding, consistent feedback loops, and dynamic training modules tailored to different roles and learning styles.

With continued investments in its people, DMi aims to build not only a top-performing agency but a lasting legacy of workplace excellence.

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today's leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Royal Caribbean, Sargento, and Anthropologie. The agency's innovative email and affiliate management accompany a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding, interactive social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners has over 100 clients and 85 team members nationwide, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Colorado. Staffed by big-agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution, and results. Learn more by visiting and LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , and Instagram , or contact us at ... .

Media Contact:

Audree Hernandez

JMAC PR for DMi Partners

...