Avaap Named Alteryx Innovation Partner Of The Year At Alteryx Inspire 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, a leading provider of data, technology, and management consulting services, is proud to announce that it has been named the Alteryx Innovation Partner of the Year at Alteryx Inspire 2025, the premier analytics and data science conference held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Innovation Partner of the Year award recognizes Avaap's outstanding achievements in delivering cutting-edge analytics solutions that drive transformative business outcomes. With a focus on helping organizations modernize their data ecosystems and democratize data access, Avaap has consistently leveraged Alteryx's powerful platform to develop scalable, high-impact solutions for clients across higher education, government, and other industries.

“We are honored to receive the Innovation Partner of the Year award from Alteryx,” said Steve Csuka, CEO of Avaap.“This recognition reflects our team's deep expertise, commitment to excellence, and shared vision with Alteryx to empower organizations to harness the full potential of their data. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in data, analytics, and AI.”

Avaap's partnership with Alteryx has enabled clients to streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Through custom workflow development, advanced analytics solutions, and enterprise enablement strategies, Avaap has distinguished itself as a trusted advisor in the data and analytics space.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the recipients of the 2025 Alteryx Partner Awards,” said Steven Birdsall, Chief Revenue Officer at Alteryx.“These outstanding organizations exemplify innovation and excellence, redefining how businesses utilize analytics and AI to overcome complex challenges. Their commitment to advancing data-driven strategies underscores the critical role intelligent decision-making plays in shaping the future of business. At Alteryx, we celebrate their achievements and are inspired to continue driving innovation.”

To learn more about Avaap's data, analytics, and AI services, visit .

About Avaap

Avaap is an industry-focused technology and data consulting firm, helping organizations transform with smarter, data-driven decisions. With deep expertise in analytics, change management, and ERP implementations, Avaap empowers clients to modernize systems, improve operations, and deliver measurable results. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Avaap serves clients across higher education, government, and commercial sectors.

CONTACT: Contact: Vanessa Young ...