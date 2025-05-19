Viral 'Curvy Wife' Couple Sarah And Robbie Tripp Star In New Music Video

Sarah and Robbie Tripp, who went viral for their body positive“curvy wife” post in 2017, star in the rapper's latest song and music video project 'Hot Wife'.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In 2019, the New York Times credited Robbie Tripp with "pioneering" the "wife guy" movement in internet culture after the release of his debut single. Most recently, the American rapper and internet personality–formerly known to some online as the "curvy wife guy"–is stirring up the internet once again after reuniting with his wife Sarah on screen for his latest single and music video: 'Hot Wife'.

The Las Vegas couple notably first went viral internationally in 2017 when Tripp's Instagram tribute to Sarah–which famously began "I love my curvy wife"–received widespread attention and placed the Tripps at the center of a global discussion on body positivity. In the years since, the couple has continued to foster their community online and make internet headlines. Sarah, a successful fashion blogger and influencer in her own right, has gone on to build her brand Sassy Red Lipstick as a body positive lifestyle influencer, including sharing her journey of becoming a mother to the Tripp's three children.

Meanwhile, Robbie has been making waves online in the music industry over the past six years, amassing a following of over 1.1 million followers on TikTok thanks to viral body confidence hits on the popular video-sharing app. Through his own media and production company Desert Money Media, Inc., Tripp's resume as an independent music artist includes collaborations with RiFF RAFF, BlocBoy JB, and in 2023 released a single with Kanye West's longtime engineer/producer, Grammy Award-winner Andrew Dawson.

In Tripp's latest project, 'Hot Wife', the "curvy wife couple" dances back into the spotlight for the first time since Sarah first appeared in her husband's debut music video in 2019. The official music video features the Tripps wearing all pink in a Barbie-style dreamhouse mansion in their hometown of Las Vegas. The track's catchy beat and body positive lyrics, mixed with colorful visuals featuring Tripp proudly showcasing his wife, is a return to form for the viral internet personality.

"Sarah and I were about to celebrate our 10 year wedding anniversary when I had the idea for this song so it felt like the right time to bring my beautiful wife back for a fun project," says the rapper from his home in Las Vegas. "I wanted this to be a fun and playful wink at that feeling when you've still got that spark with your significant other no matter how long you've been together."

Tripp, who's been married to Sarah since 2014, says he's still inspired by his wife, who refers to as his "curvy muse".

"I'm more attracted to her than I ever have been. And I hope other couples who feel the same way can connect with this song and vibe to it on a wedding dance floor or make it a part of their date night playlist."

Following the release of the song and music video, Tripp appeared on iHeart Podcast's“Sixteenth Minute (of Fame)” show to promote the new single, and spoke with host Jamie Loftus about what it's like being one of the“internet's main characters.”

Robbie Tripp's successful transition from body positive influencer to rapper/music artist marks a unique trajectory from the roots of the original viral post that put him on the map. And while Tripp has continued to cater to his large fanbase of curvy and plus-size women through songs like "Sickness 4 Thiccness" and "Goody Goody (Baddie Alert)", he has also shown versatility as an artist through the success of upbeat hip-hop anthems such as "Luka Doncic" and "Vanilla Thriller".

Thanks to the international reach of Robbie's now-famous (or infamous, depending who you ask) "curvy wife" post in 2017, it seems likely the Tripps will continue to make headlines. Tripp seems to be happily leaning into this, even describing the new single and music video 'Hot Wife' as "the latest installment in the 'curvy wife' saga" prior to its release.

Indeed, for those who have followed the Tripps over the years for their message of body positivity and self-confidence, this latest creative offering from Robbie Tripp is a welcome addition to the story of the viral couple.

