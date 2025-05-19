Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kerala: Section Of Under-Construction NH 66 Collapses In Malappuram, Debris Fall On Vehicles

2025-05-19 09:13:07
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A portion of the under-construction six-lane National Highway 66 collapsed on Monday afternoon, causing significant damage and traffic disruption in Kerala's Malappuram district. The incident took place on the Kozhikode–Thrissur stretch of the highway, specifically between Kooriyad and Kolappuram.

The collapse caused a section of the elevated highway to fall onto the service road below. The debris impacted three vehicles, with two cars buried under the rubble. The protective wall of the highway gave way and crashed directly onto one of the cars traveling along the service road.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

As a result of the collapse, traffic between Kozhikode and Thrissur via Kolappuram and Kakkad has come to a complete standstill. Authorities have issued an advisory rerouting vehicles through the VK Padi–Mampuram–Kakkad route until the affected stretch is cleared and deemed safe for travel.

