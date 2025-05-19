Kerala: Section Of Under-Construction NH 66 Collapses In Malappuram, Debris Fall On Vehicles
The collapse caused a section of the elevated highway to fall onto the service road below. The debris impacted three vehicles, with two cars buried under the rubble. The protective wall of the highway gave way and crashed directly onto one of the cars traveling along the service road.
Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.
As a result of the collapse, traffic between Kozhikode and Thrissur via Kolappuram and Kakkad has come to a complete standstill. Authorities have issued an advisory rerouting vehicles through the VK Padi–Mampuram–Kakkad route until the affected stretch is cleared and deemed safe for travel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment