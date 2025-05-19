Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Why Anwar's ASEAN Is Reaching So Robustly To Russia

2025-05-19 09:01:28
(MENAFN- Asia Times) It may seem paradoxical that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is now deepening its engagement with Russia after publicly reaffirming its commitment to“sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity” in a communique soon after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Yet ASEAN's diplomatic posture should be viewed not through the lens of moral idealism but rather strategic realism. For ASEAN and this year's chair, Malaysia, engagement is not endorsement.

Rather, it is a highly conscious effort to anchor Russia within an evolving regional framework that prizes dialogue over confrontation and sustains a long-standing tradition of hedging and strategic autonomy amid major power rivalries.

Last week's meeting between Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow-expected to be followed by Putin's attendance at the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Kuala Lumpur in October 2025 -marks a critical moment.

ASEAN was never meant to be a sanctions-driven alliance, nor an adjudicator of great power misconduct. It is a convening architecture-ASEAN+1, ASEAN+3, the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF)-that emphasizes inclusion, consensus and continuous dialogue.

It was designed precisely to accommodate rivals, outliers and even belligerents on the assumption that talking is always better than total disengagement. Thus, engaging Russia through ASEAN channels is not a contradiction-it is the essence of ASEAN diplomacy.

