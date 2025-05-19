Siemens To Bring Advanced Timing Constraint Capabilities To EDA Design Flow With Excellicon Acquisition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The SoC design landscape is rapidly evolving, driven in part by growing design complexity. Timing constraints management is required throughout the design process to meet power, performance, area and time-to-market requirements.

"Effective timing constraints management is crucial for the overall success of semiconductor system-on-chip designs," said Mike Ellow, CEO, Siemens EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "Excellicon's constraint verification and management solution complements Siemens' existing EDA offerings and expands our portfolio into key market segments in flows with the Questa, Tessent, Aprisa and PowerPro products."

The addition of Excellicon's comprehensive, proven product portfolio covers the entire spectrum of timing constraints authoring, compiling, verification, formal validation and management using a multi-mode approach that bridges early design concepts with their physical implementation - offering insights into partitioning schemes for optimal floorplans and timing. The integration of Excellicon's timing constraint verification and management technology into Siemens will strengthen both implementation and verification flows.

"We are delighted to join Siemens and bring our knowledge and expertise in timing constraints management to the wider Siemens EDA community," said Himanshu Bhatnagar, CEO, Excellicon. "Together, we'll be able to provide better process coverage and enable our customers to deliver robust innovation to market more quickly and overcome the ever-growing complexity challenges facing the IC industry."

Founded in 2009 in Laguna Hills, USA, Excellicon develops tools for timing constraints used in digital design and verification workflow. Terms of the acquisition, which is expected to close in a few weeks, were not disclosed.

SOURCE Siemens Industry Software