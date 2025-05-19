Rainbow Robotics To Unveil Next-Gen Humanoid Technologies At ICRA 2025, The World's Largest Robotics Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Organized by the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers), ICRA is the world's largest robotics technology exhibition and academic event, drawing over 7,000 robotics researchers, professionals and leading companies from around the world each year.

Following its debut of Korea's first mobile humanoid robot, RB-Y1, at ICRA 2024 in Yokohama, Japan, Rainbow Robotics will return to this year's conference with a dedicated exhibition booth (Georgia World Congress Center, Hall A #811) from May 20 to 22. The company will present live demonstrations of RB-Y1's real-time remote control and interactive features.

On-site demonstrations will showcase multiple interactive control interfaces for RB-Y1, including:



Master Arm

Touchpad and joystick interface VR device-based control interface

The RB-Y1 humanoid robot features dual 7-degree-of-freedom (DOF) arms, a 6-axis DOF single leg, and a wheel-based mobile platform. Designed to support a wide range of development environments, it provides open APIs and modular options, positioning it as a versatile research platform for AI and robotics software developers. Since its public debut in March 2024, RB-Y1 has received pre-orders from institutions worldwide and is currently being utilized by leading universities-including MIT, UC Berkeley, the University of Washington, and Georgia Tech-as well as companies across various industries.

At ICRA 2025, Rainbow Robotics will unveil two major innovations :



Mecanum Wheel System : A specialized omnidirectional wheel technology that allows 360-degree movement, significantly enhancing maneuverability in constrained spaces. Integrated RB-Y1 Software Development Kit (SDK) : An integrated SDK compatible with various modules including IMU, gripper, and LiDAR, allowing easy customization to fit a wide range of research and development applications.

Jungwoo Heo, CTO of Rainbow Robotics, commented, "Our humanoid robot is purpose-built for AI researchers and developers. As our message 'This is Your Humanoid, Make it Perfect for Your AI Solution' suggests, it is designed to offer a platform optimized for applying diverse AI technologies. With the unveiling of the Mecanum Wheel system and integrated SDK at ICRA 2025, we aim to establish Rainbow Robotics as a technology leader in the global humanoid robotics market."

Ahead of ICRA 2025, Rainbow Robotics has also attracted significant attention in the U.S., with its promotional videos surpassing 2.47 million cumulative views on YouTube. The company is also actively expanding its local footprint through its U.S. subsidiary in Chicago, providing technical support and fostering collaborations with AI developers across the region.

SOURCE Rainbow Robotics