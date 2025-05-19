Thousands Of Retailers Across The Country Partner With Muscular Dystrophy Association To Send Kids To Summer Camp At No Cost To Families

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 1,000 locations including Albertsons, Circle-K, Pete's Market and others join MDA's Pinup & Roundup Campaigns to support children and young adults living with neuromuscular diseases.

New York, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, shoppers across the U.S. have the chance to make an extraordinary difference in the lives of kids and young adults living with neuromuscular diseases, by participating in the pinup and roundup campaign at checkout. The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has teamed up with over 1,000 retail partners nationwide to launch the annual MDA Summer Retail Campaign, raising funds to send more than 800 kids and young adults to attend MDA Summer Camp. This life-changing week is offered completely free to families. Find a location near you or donate for your digital pinup.

Participating partners include, Alaska Commercial Company, Albertsons Companies Foundation, American Furniture Warehouse, Circle K, Food Depot, Green Valley Grocery, Graham C-Stores, Marden's Surplus, Pete's Market, Superior Grocers, and more.

This year's campaign marks a double milestone: the 70th anniversary of MDA Summer Camp and 75 years of MDA's mission-driven progress supporting the neuromuscular disease community through research, care, and advocacy.

“Our retail partners are helping open the doors to freedom, friendship, and self-confidence for hundreds of kids this summer,” said Ruth Ann Dailey, Chief Development Officer at MDA .“Camp is more than a place to play-it's where kids discover their independence, find their voice, and feel truly understood. That kind of experience leaves a lifelong spark to follow their passions-and this support makes it possible.”

The campaign runs through September. Customers can support the mission by rounding up their purchase or buying a $1 or $5 pinup at participating retailers. Funds raised provide access to a fully adaptive summer camp experience where kids ages 8–17 living with muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular diseases can zip-line, swim, play sports, make friends-and just be kids.

“Muscular Dystrophy Association Summer Camp was transformative for me as a young child,” said Lily Sander, MDA National Ambassador .“There, I was able to finally meet people who understood exactly what I was going through. All of my physical needs were met by incredible MDA Camp staff, and I was left with one worry: soaking up all of the fun and joy the week had to offer. MDA Summer Camp empowered me to go home and advocate for myself with the continued support of my newfound Camp family. MDA Camp changed my life, and I have no idea where I'd be today without the experiences it has to offer.”

Watch MDA National Ambassador Lily, here .

This summer, MDA will host camps at 23 in-person locations, plus a virtual camp option to reach families wherever they are. Both are offered completely free to MDA families thanks to fundraising efforts like this one. MDA is currently recruiting volunteers aged 17+ to serve as camp counselors and make the experience unforgettable for each child. Learn more about MDA Summer Camp here .

“Every summer, we see firsthand how camp creates an immediate change in campers. The program provides an environment of positivity and support that empowers kids to try new things, learn self-advocacy skills, and form real community,” said Alicia Dobosz, Vice President, Community Engagement at MDA .“They learn how to direct their own care, embrace what makes them who they are, and be unapologetically themselves. It's incredible the transformation that occurs in just a few days.”

In addition to supporting the camp program, donations from this campaign help fuel MDA's broader mission-funding groundbreaking research, specialized medical care, and critical advocacy work to support families navigating life with neuromuscular disease.

Watch and share the MDA Summer Camp PSAs:



MDA Summer Camp Retail Campaign PSA :30 MDA Summer Camp Retail Campaign PSA :15

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions. For 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating support and inclusion of families living with neuromuscular disease. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram , Facebook , X , Threads , TikTok , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Muscular Dystrophy Association's 75th Anniversary

In 2025, the Muscular Dystrophy Association proudly marks 75 years legacy, impact and momentum in the fight against neuromuscular diseases. Since our founding, MDA has been at the forefront of research breakthroughs, providing access to comprehensive care, and championing the rights of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular diseases. This milestone has been made possible by generations of dedicated support from people living with neuromuscular disease, their families, researchers, clinicians, volunteers, and donors-who boldly drive our mission forward. As we look ahead, we remain committed to honoring this legacy , building on the impact we've made together, and continuing our momentum toward transformative progress for people living with neuromuscular disorders. For more information visit .

