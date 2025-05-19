Living With Disability? Registration Is Open For No-Cost Summer Adventure Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Joni's House provides no-cost respite programming for families with disabilities.

East St. Louis, Illinois, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many families, summer means scrambling to find caregiving arrangements. For families living with disability, the search for summer help is even harder.

Thankfully, the disability ministry Joni's House is hosting Summer Adventure, a no-cost summer program for both children and adults with disabilities in East St. Louis. Participants will experience fun, fellowship, and growth in a faith-based environment so caregivers can get a much-needed break.

Joni's House will offer two Summer Adventure sessions: June 23-27th and July 14-18th. Both will be held at Jones Park from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.

Through engaging activities, interactive learning, and meaningful connections, participants will enjoy a week filled with adventure, creativity, and encouragement. From adaptive games and outdoor fun to inspiring devotionals and hands-on experiences, Summer Adventure is a place where everyone is valued, included, and empowered.

During the school year, Joni's House is a disability ministry that serves East St. Louis in two ways: day programs for adults with disabilities and after-school programs for school-age children with disabilities. Both operate with the aim of providing practical help and Gospel hope to families. Our Summer Adventure program is an exciting addition to our menu of programs.

The camp will be held at 2500 Argonne Drive, East St. Louis, IL 62204. Join us as we make memories, build friendships, and celebrate the joy of summer together!

About Joni and Friends

For more than 45 years, Joni and Friends has provided the hope of the Gospel and practical care to people living with disability across the globe. Ministry programs include Joni's House, Wheels for the World, Retreats & Getaways, and disability ministry training. Joni and Friends also delivers daily inspirational media through radio programs and podcasts. To find out more, please visit .

