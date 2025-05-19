Living With Disability? You Are Invited To Joni And Friends Family Retreat

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Family Retreat is a camp experience that offers respite to families living with disability.

Ridgeland, Mississippi, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Did you know that families with disability can find community and respite this summer?



Joni and Friends, an international disability ministry with an office in Ridgeland, is actively recruiting volunteers for its annual Family Retreats, which will be held in July. Registration is also open for families who want to attend!

Family Retreat offers a haven for families living with disability. In a fully accessible camp-like environment, families are cared for, rejuvenated, and spiritually encouraged.



Volunteers come alongside families to provide respite so families can build lasting memories and find renewed hope through Bible studies, accessible activities, and opportunities to connect with other families who face similar challenges.

Retreat details:



Family Retreat Week 1

July 7 – July 11, 2025

Camp Kamassa

Crystal Springs, Mississippi

Family Retreat Week 2

July 14 – July 18, 2025

Camp Kamassa

Crystal Springs, Mississippi

Camp Kamassa, which is set on 426 acres, has been designed to accommodate the needs of campers who live with and face various challenges. And since the facility was designed to comfortably accommodate a range of needs, it cultivates belonging as every need has been anticipated.

Activities and amenities include:

Accessible swimming pool

Recreational lake

Air-conditioned cabins

Chapel

Swimming

Canoeing

Field games

Arts and crafts

Join us for a time of fun and refreshment. It's a little slice of heaven!

For more information, visit .



About Joni and Friends

For over 45 years, Joni and Friends has provided the hope of the Gospel and practical care to people living with disability across the globe. Ministry programs include Joni's House, Wheels for the World, Retreats & Getaways, and disability ministry trainings. Joni and Friends also delivers daily inspirational media through radio programs and podcasts. To find out more, please visit .

