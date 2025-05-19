Sommers Schwartz Achieves $4.89 Million Verdict In Landmark Medical Malpractice Case

Detroit, Michigan – Sommers Schwartz, P.C., a premier law firm practicing in personal injury and medical malpractice cases, is proud to announce that Michigan Lawyers Weekly has recognized its recent $4.89 million jury verdict as one of the“Top Verdicts and Settlements of 2024.” This significant outcome underscores the firm's unwavering dedication to advocating for victims of medical negligence .

The verdict was secured in the case of Estate of Charles Woodson v. William Beaumont Hospital, et al., where attorneys Kenneth T. Watkins and John M. Malone III represented the plaintiff's estate. The jury awarded a total of $4,895,961 after finding the cardiac surgeon and the hospital liable for the wrongful death of Charles Woodson, who suffered fatal complications due to surgical negligence at an Oakland County hospital. The trial was presided over by Hon. Kwame L. Rowe, who facilitated a fair and thorough examination of the case.

“This verdict represents not only a significant financial recovery for Mr. Woodson's family but also a powerful affirmation of accountability in the medical field,” said Kenneth T. Watkins.“We are honored to have secured justice for our client and grateful for the jury's thoughtful deliberation.”

The tragic case serves as a reminder of the serious consequences of medical negligence, emphasizing the importance of accountability within healthcare institutions. Sommers Schwartz remains committed to fighting for the rights of victims and their families, ensuring they receive the justice and compensation they deserve.

The recognition by Michigan Lawyers Weekly highlights the firm's continued excellence in legal advocacy and its success in navigating complex medical malpractice cases. This achievement contributes to Sommers Schwartz's reputation as a leader in the legal community and reflects its dedication to championing the rights of those affected by medical negligence.

CASE INFORMATION

Oakland County Circuit Court

BRENDA WOODSON, as Personal Representative of the Estate of CHARLES WOODSON, SR., Deceased v. WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL.

Case: No. 22-196171-NH

Sommers Schwartz is a powerhouse litigation firm made up of experienced personal injury lawyers, medical malpractice attorneys, commercial and business law attorneys, and employee rights lawyers fighting for unpaid wages and overtime. The law firm serves clients across the country from its offices in Michigan and California.

