President El-Sisi Receives Lebanon’S President At Al-Ittihadiya Palace


2025-05-19 09:00:18
Today at Al-Ittihadiya Palace, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. An official reception ceremony was held and the national anthems of both countries were played.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that the two presidents held a closed session of talks, followed by an expanded meeting attended by both countries' delegations.

President El-Sisi and the Lebanese President discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in the economic, infrastructure, energy, and reconstruction fields.

The talks also touched on mechanisms to support Lebanon's stability and restore regional security and peace in light of the significant challenges facing the region.

The two sides held a joint press conference, reviewing the outcomes of the talks.

