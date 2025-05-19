Green CHP Launches Energy Thermal And Heat Optimization Services (ETHOS) To Deliver High-Value Design Engineering For Heat-Intensive Industries

ETHOS Delivers Technology-Agnostic Design Solutions for Energy Optimization with a Total Value Stack Approach

DENVER, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Green CHP, a renewable energy and data services company, today announced the launch of ETHOS (Energy, Thermal, and Heat Optimization Services), a comprehensive engineering service that delivers high-performance system design and integration to small and mid-sized energy users where hot water and thermal loads drive operations. ETHOS offers flexible, technology-agnostic solutions tailored to commercial, industrial, and community-scale facilities-markets that have historically been underserved by large ESCOs and traditional engineering firms.

Focused on projects between 250 kW and 250 MW, the new service delivers a data-driven approach to energy design-mapping thermal loads, optimizing infrastructure, and enhancing lifecycle economics for customers in industries such as food and beverage processing, healthcare, commercial laundries, hospitality, and campus-scale utilities.

Green CHP's approach combines renewable CHP, thermal energy recovery, and system-level integration tailored to each site. Instead of pushing a single technology or vendor, the company evaluates the full energy landscape-including thermal, electric, and chemical needs-to deliver integrated solutions that improve overall performance. The company's engineering team draws from a wide range of available technologies to configure systems that meet specific client goals while ensuring operational reliability, long-term sustainability, and regulatory compliance.

Terry Bickham, Chief Engineer at Green CHP, explained that the service is designed to give clients "breadth without barriers"-whether they need supplemental design support or a full end-to-end solution. "We help customers maximize energy performance, reduce capital and operational costs, and unlock new value through better design and data," said Bickham. "Our model offers the flexibility to integrate everything from heat recovery to hydrogen readiness while building a strong business case rooted in ROI and operational resilience."

At the core of the platform is a focus on outcomes. Each engagement begins with a detailed feasibility and financial assessment, identifying key cost drivers, available incentives, and opportunities to improve CAPEX and OPEX. Thermal and electrical data inform a tailored system design that balances efficiency, flexibility, and implementation feasibility.

In contrast to one-size-fits-all designs, Green CHP's methodology considers real-world variables including feedstock availability, infrastructure constraints, usage patterns, and opportunities to capture ancillary revenue.

The platform supports a wide range of project types:



Commercial Sites (250–500 kW) : Hotels, laundries, food processors, and hospitals.

Community Energy and Campuses (10–20 MW) : Municipal systems, higher education, and multi-facility utilities. Industrial Optimization (100–250 MW) : Large-scale food production, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing facilities.

ETHOS can also be applied to both green and blue hydrogen projects, ensuring high-efficiency system design from the outset. By incorporating Green CHP's proprietary Thermal Hydrogen Synthesis (THS) methodology and the system architecture behind Jules HydrogenTM, ETHOS enables clients to recover thermal energy, improve electrolyzer performance, and develop scalable, zero-emission hydrogen solutions that align with long-term decarbonization goals.

ETHOS is offered as a dedicated energy optimization service, with typical project costs ranging from $30,000 to $60,000-making it one of the most cost-effective design and integration services available. ETHOS delivers full system engineering, integration planning, and performance optimization. Green CHP also provides oversight and quality assurance for complex deployments involving energy contractors, ESCOs, and multi-technology systems.

Emily Norcross, CEO of Green CHP, noted that the service offering reflects a shift from generic consulting to precision-engineered energy design. "We build systems that solve real problems-thermal waste, utility costs, resiliency gaps-and we do it with the data and tools necessary to support smarter capital decisions," said Norcross. "This is about enabling organizations to transition to better energy systems without compromising business performance."

About Green CHP

Green CHP is a renewable energy and data company that combines advanced CHP systems with real-time data services. We help businesses and communities reliant on hot water cut energy costs, meet sustainability targets, and boost performance using AI-driven analytics. Our solar thermal-electric (PVT) panels reduce hot water and electricity costs, decreasing reliance on traditional utilities and giving customers control over their energy. Our solutions integrate with existing infrastructure, transforming energy costs into assets, enhancing profitability, and supporting environmental goals. Learn more at .

"Jules Green Hydrogen," "Jules Hydrogen," "Green CHP," "ETHOS," and "Energy EmpoweredTM" are trademarks of Green CHP. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

