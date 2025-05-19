LGBTQ+ Patients Face Widespread Discomfort And Discrimination In Healthcare, New Study Finds

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The study, which surveyed over 1,500 Americans, found that-a rate eight times higher than that of straight patients. The discomfort is even more pronounced for non-binary individuals, 40% of whom report unease in disclosing their identities.

Key Findings Include:



71% of LGBTQ+ patients say they've felt judged by a healthcare provider , compared to 42% of straight patients.

Nearly half (49%) of LGBTQ+ respondents say their health concerns have been dismissed by a doctor .

81% of LGBTQ+ patients worry that new federal policies could reduce access to LGBTQ+-specific healthcare services . 78% say they'd feel more comfortable with a doctor who shares their sexual orientation , highlighting the need for increased representation in healthcare.

The study also explored how comfort-or lack thereof-shapes honesty in healthcare. Over one-third of LGBTQ+ respondents (36%) admitted to lying to their doctor , compared to just 16% of straight respondents. The reasons? Fear of judgment, stigma, and assumptions from providers remain top barriers to honest conversations about health, especially around topics like sexual history, drug use, and mental health.

"Transparency can be lifesaving in the medical world. Because of this, it is crucial that patients trust their doctors and feel understood," says Dr. Evan Goldstein, founder of Bespoke Surgical. "It is clear for LGBTQ+ people this is not always the case – many feel judged and uncomfortable with their available medical practices, leading to dishonesty."

Despite the challenges, LGBTQ+ individuals remain proactive in seeking affirming care. Over half (54%) are willing to go out of network to find inclusive providers , and one in three say it's difficult to find affirming care in their area, particularly in states like South Carolina, Texas, Missouri, and Tennessee.

The study also sheds light on topics patients are most and least comfortable discussing. While most respondents are open about diet, exercise, and alcohol use, far fewer feel comfortable discussing sexual kinks, anal health, or overall satisfaction with their sex life-especially among LGBTQ+ patients.

What Would Help?

LGBTQ+ respondents identified several solutions that would make healthcare feel safer and more accessible in 2025:



Stronger anti-discrimination protections (68%)

More inclusive healthcare networks with affirming providers (60%)

LGBTQ+-specific training for medical professionals (54%) Legal protections for gender-affirming care (51%)

