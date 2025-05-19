Global Talent PR Warns Of Increased Scrutiny On Media Placements In Immigration Cases

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Over the past few months, we have heard from numerous attorneys and applicants that applications have been flagged citing paid placements and non-organic press," said Kristen Hoff, cofounder of Global Talent PR. "Applicants risk wasting months of work and high fees if they don't understand the difference between genuine coverage and pay-to-play coverage."

Key red flags that applicants should look for when choosing a PR company for their extraordinary talent visa include:



Agencies promising guaranteed media placements in top-tier outlets

Agencies promising to "backdate" articles

Articles about an applicant are clearly labeled as "contributed" with no editorial oversight Lack of transparent documentation proving how and why coverage was secured

"Earned media is not just about visibility, it's about credibility. For EB1A and O1 visa applicants, third-party recognition through reputable media outlets can be a powerful way to demonstrate extraordinary ability and national or international acclaim. Articles, interviews, and features that highlight your work provide objective evidence that immigration officers can trust. In many cases, media coverage bridges the gap between talent and proof." Said Tahmina Watson, Watson Immigration Law founder and & Author of The Startup Visa . "Unlike earned media, paid media-such as sponsored articles or advertisements- is generally viewed with skepticism by immigration adjudicators because it lacks independent validation and can appear self-promotional rather than merit-based."

"Earned media is built on relationships and story strength," added Hoff. "When coverage is based on merit, USCIS sees that as independent validation of an applicant's extraordinary ability."

Global Talent PR has helped hundreds of people secure strong, organic, earned media evidence for their EB1A and O1 petitions. The firm 's strategy centers on targeted outreach, organic earned press, and precise documentation to satisfy USCIS evidentiary standards.

See here for more about red flags that applicants and their attorneys should look out for.

