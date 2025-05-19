EHP Inc., 'The Employer's Choice,' Celebrates Promotion Of Visionary VP Mardy Gould To Managing Director

EHP Inc. accelerates growth and innovation by promoting co-founder Mardy Gould to Managing Director.

- Slava ZatuchnyJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EHP Inc. , the innovative leader known as 'The Employer's Choice' for groundbreaking employer health solutions, proudly announces the promotion of co-founder Mardy Gould to Managing Director. Mardy Gould, formerly Vice President of Operations and Enrollment Support, assumes this expanded role at a pivotal time of significant growth and strategic advancement for the company. Having successfully managed the recent merger with The Employer's Choice, Gould's leadership positions EHP Inc. to reach new heights and establish itself as an undeniable force in the industry."Mardy has been essential to our company's foundational growth, consistently demonstrating extraordinary leadership and strategic vision," stated Slava Zatuchny, CEO at EHP. "Their promotion is not only recognition of past achievements but a strategic step towards accelerating our future direction, expanding market reach, and pioneering new, innovative solutions for employers nationwide."As Managing Director, Mardy Gould will be at the forefront of guiding EHP's strategic direction, driving robust growth initiatives, and identifying new opportunities for expansion and market penetration. With their proven ability to execute strategic plans and galvanize teams, Mardy Gould is uniquely positioned to lead EHP into its next phase of accelerated growth and enhanced client engagement."This promotion represents an incredible opportunity to further advance EHP's mission and vision," Mardy Gould remarked. "I'm committed to driving ambitious growth, fostering innovation, and ensuring that EHP remains unmatched in delivering extraordinary value and cutting-edge solutions to our clients."EHP Inc. remains dedicated to raising industry standards by delivering pioneering, compliant, and cost-effective health benefit solutions, continuously enhancing employee wellness and organizational effectiveness. EHP's offerings include comprehensive self-insured medical expense reimbursement programs (SIMERP), cutting-edge wellness platforms, robust compliance frameworks, and innovative financial solutions, making it a preferred choice for employers across diverse industries.For further details, please contact:Alex MorganMedia Relations Specialist at ....About EHP Inc more information, visit .EHP Inc., "The Employer's Choice," specializes in innovative health benefit solutions designed to maximize employee satisfaction, streamline compliance, and deliver measurable financial outcomes. Through its commitment to excellence and strategic innovation, EHP consistently sets the benchmark for superior service and client success in the employee benefits industry. Driven by technology, transparency, and exceptional client service, EHP continues to reshape the landscape of employer-sponsored health programs nationwide.

