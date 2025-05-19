Harrison Ford Praises The Sense Of Humour Of ‘Shrinking 3’ Co-Star Michael J. Fox

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Harrison Ford has heaped praise on his new co-star, Michael J. Fox. Ford recently spoke about Fox, 63, joining the cast of“Shrinking” for season three.

The series marks the return of the 'Back to the Future' to on-camera acting following his 2020 retirement announcement amid his journey with Parkinson's, reports 'People' magazine.

The role of Fox's character in Shrinking is yet to be shared publicly, but his casting reunites him with the series' co-creator Bill Lawrence, whom he previously worked with on“Spin City” in 1996.

Harrison Ford attended the 'Shrinking' FYC Event at Apple TV+ Emmy House, The Hollywood Athletic Club, in Los Angeles recently, and spoke with 'People'.

Ford shared that he didn't know Fox“very well” before he joined the“Shrinking” cast, but he has had the opportunity to meet him a few times throughout the years.

The actor said,“His willingness to be part of our show is a great source of inspiration and gives us a real purpose. It's not just us coming together, two actors. There's a story to tell, and our commitment to the story is what joins us together. I appreciate his willingness to be a part of the show”.

As per 'People', in the series, Ford stars as Dr. Paul Rhodes, a therapist practicing mental health therapy while navigating his own Parkinson's diagnosis.

Parkinson's is a“brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination”, as per to the National Institute of Aging. The disease worsens over time, with some people who have it experiencing“mental and behavioral changes, sleep problems, depression, memory difficulties, and fatigue”.

Ford said Fox is“pleased” the Apple TV+ series is“bringing Parkinson's more into the light”, after dedicating his life to spreading awareness and raising money to fight the disease since publicly sharing his diagnosis in 1991 at the age of 29.