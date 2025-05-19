403
Lithuania requests from residents not to celebrate WWII Victory Day
(MENAFN) Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas has advised the public not to observe the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany on May 9, citing concerns over potential provocations and national security.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Paluckas referenced warnings from security agencies that small groups might attempt to incite unrest or act inappropriately during commemorations. He expressed confidence that law enforcement would prevent any serious incidents.
“I recommend not celebrating tomorrow and instead following the European tradition of commemorations,” he stated. While most of the EU, including Lithuania, marks the end of World War II on May 8, Lithuania observes Europe Day on May 9 instead.
In recent years, Lithuania has intensified efforts to distance itself from its Soviet past, especially since the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The government has banned public May 9 events and the display of Soviet-era symbols, such as the St. George ribbon, with fines of up to €700 for violations.
Authorities also announced increased police monitoring of online platforms for banned Soviet imagery and said that more officers would be present in public areas on May 9.
Russia has condemned the Baltic states, including Lithuania, for restricting Victory Day celebrations and claims these actions discriminate against Russian-speaking communities. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova criticized the bans as unreasonable and dehumanizing.
