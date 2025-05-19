REI Systems Assessed Awardable For Department Of Defense Work In The P1 Solutions Marketplace

STERLING, Va., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the government, today announced that it has achieved "Awardable" status through the Platform One (P1) Solutions Marketplace for its VistaOps secure DevSecOps platform.

P1 Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, 5-minute long readily-awardable pitch videos, which address the Government's greatest requirements in hardware, software, and service solutions.

VistaOps is REI Systems' secure, ready-to-use software development platform that helps federal agencies build and launch applications faster and more efficiently. Backed by decades of government IT experience, it cuts costs by combining essential tools into one solution and ensures security is built in from the start.

"Agencies are under intense pressure to modernize and deliver secure software quickly, yet many are slowed by fragmented systems, manual processes, and lengthy application onboarding," said Rujuta Waknis, Vice President of Digital Solutions at REI Systems. "VistaOps was built to overcome those barriers-integrating security by design, simplifying DevSecOps pipelines, and accelerating deployments from months to days. We're excited to offer VistaOps as a commercial solution on the Platform One marketplace, expanding access to a turnkey solution that meets the unique demands of government missions."

REI's video, REI's VistaOps: A DevSecOps Engineering Solution, accessible only by government customers on the P1 Solutions Marketplace, depicts the solution's single-click provisioning and automated and secure pipeline. It is available for both AWS and Azure cloud providers.

REI Systems was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the P1 Solutions AdMarketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a P1Solutions Marketplace account at .

About REI

REI Systems delivers reliable and innovative technology solutions that empower federal, state, local, and nonprofit organizations to achieve their missions. For over 35 years, we've helped our customers solve complex challenges, make data-driven decisions, streamline processes, and improve citizen services. As a 100% employee-owned company, we are all directly invested in delivering excellence. With a fierce commitment to mission impact, we ensure measurable outcomes that align with our customers' strategic goals. Learn more at REIsystems .

About the P1 Solutions Marketplace

The P1 Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in hardware, software and service solutions. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at p1-marketplace.

Media contact

REI Systems

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE REI Systems

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED