Global Wireless Charging Market Forecast To Reach $77.66 Billion By 2029 With 29.6% Annual Growth

Wireless Charging Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Wireless Charging Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The wireless charging market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It is expected to grow from $21.2 billion in 2024 to $27.56 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 30.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in disposable income, an increase in the number of various surgical procedures, a surge in demand for consumer electronics, and increasing government initiatives.

Where Is The Wireless Charging Market Headed In The Future?

Furthermore, the wireless charging market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years, growing to $77.66 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 29.6%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the rise in demand for electronic devices, increasing popularity, and high sales of electric vehicles EVs, expansion of a wide range of autonomous and commercial automobiles and escalating urbanization.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What's Fueling The Growth Of The Wireless Charging Market?

The primary growth driver is the increasing sale of smartphones, which is expected to propel the wireless charging market. Smartphones feature a built-in computer that offers a variety of applications such as an operating system, web browsing, and the ability to run software programs.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Wireless Charging Market?

Major companies operating in the wireless charging industry include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Powermat Technologies Ltd., and WiTricity Corporation.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Emerging Trends Are Characterizing The Wireless Charging Market?

Companies in this space are focusing on providing technologically advanced solutions, such as over-the-air power transmission technology, to enhance user convenience and efficiency. Over-the-air OTA power transmission technology is a method of wireless power transfer that enables electricity transmission without direct physical contact between the transmitter and receiver.

How Is The Wireless Charging Market Segmented ?

The wireless charging market covered in this report is divided –

1 By Components: Transmitters, Receivers

2 By Technology: Inductive Charging, Resonant Charging, Radio Frequency Based Charging, Other Technologies

3 By Transmission Range: Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range

4 By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Defense, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Transmitters: Inductive Transmitters, Resonant Transmitters, Radio Frequency RF Transmitters

2 By Receivers: Inductive Receivers, Resonant Receivers, Integrated Circuit IC Receivers

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Wireless Charging Market?

North America was the largest region in the wireless charging market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the wireless charging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Batteries Global Market Report 2025



Lead Acid Batteries Global Market Report 2025



Lithium Primary Batteries Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights with over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: /

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: /global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.