India's Faizan Anwar Beats Ghana’S Kpakpo In Main Event

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 19 (IANS) India's undefeated pro-boxer Faizan Anwar secured a dominant victory over Ghana's Kpakpo Allotey in the 10-round Welterweight international professional boxing clash in the main event of the Super Fighter Series 3 at the Sunburn Union here.

The Dubai-based star, Anwar, originally from Kolkata sent the crowd into an applause after every round as Bengaluru witnessed a world-class fight card featuring ten intense match-ups hosted by Grassroot Boxing and Crown Boxing. Fighters from across India and different countries including Ghana, Ukraine and Belarus lit up the ring as over one lakh fans watched the bouts live.

The co-main event for the WBA Asia Middle-East Super Lightweight title saw Danylo Honcharul of Ukraine defeat Ruslan Kamilov of Dagestan. Danylo took the victory and the title, after his opponent retired in Round 3, and a Technical Knock Out was awarded to Danylo.

In other supporting contests, F. Zoramchhana of Mizoram beat Bengaluru-based Harsh Saroha through a Unanimous Decision while another Bangalore based pro-boxer Kamla Roka took a unanimous decision win over Mehakpreet of Punjab.

Three others who made Bangalore their home to advance their pro-boxing careers, Rohit Choudhary of Punjab, Aman Bahadur of West Bengal and Ritesh Singh Bisht of Uttarakhand, also won their bouts.

In the fan favourite women's fight, Rani Devi of Haryana defeated Aleksandra Sitnikova of Belarus though unanimous decision.

"India holds immense potential for the sport, and I'm proud to contribute to its growth here," Payam Honari, Founder of Crown Boxing Promotions added. "My vision is clear - to build a world-class platform for Indian professional boxing and its fans. It's time we hosted global-level fights on home soil, rather than always looking abroad," Mujtaba Kamal, Founder of Grassroot Boxing added while Rani Kamal, Co-founder, echoed the sentiment saying: "We're here to raise the bar - to bring international-calibre boxing events to India and redefine the standard."

Undercard Results: 1. F. Zoramchhana (Mizoram) bt Harsh Saroha (Unanimous Decision - UD); 2. Kamla Roka bt Mehakpreet (UD); 3. Rohit Choudhary bt Poken Siga (UD); 4. Aman Bahadur bt. Ramanthan Mpagi (Split Decision); 5. Vanlalawmpuia bt Diyo Rimo Matam (UD); 6. Kavinder Singh Bisht bt Bharany Velmurugan (UD); 7. Rani Devi bt Aleksandra Sitnikova (UD); 8. Ritesh Singh Bisht bt Kunal Kaushal (TKO)