Dutch Ladies Open: Diksha Finishes Ninth For Fourth T-10 Of 2025; Hitaashee Tied-12
Behind her were rookies Hitaashee Bakshi (71-73-69) at Tied-12 and Avani Prashanth (77-70-67) at T-19. England's Mimi Rhodes continued her sensational rookie season and claimed her third LET title at the Dutch Ladies Open. She was two shots clear of the field at Goyer Golf & Country Club.
Diksha bogeyed once on the front nine but flourished on the back as she birdied the 10th, 12th and the 18th. In between, she dropped a bogey on the 16th. She plans to get at least one win ahead of her home event, the Indian Open, which is one of her big targets.
Hitaashee, playing her first LET event outside India, had an eagle two on the Par-4 eighth besides three birdies and one bogey. Avani, who began the week with 77 , produced a superb 5-under 67 with five birdies and no bogeys for the joint second-best score of the day.
Tvesa Malik (74-75) missed the cut and Pranavi Urs withdrew due to medical reasons after the first round.
Rhodes success was remarkable third win in the last four starts for the 23-year-old, further solidifying her lead at the top of the Order of Merit standings. She entered the final round tied at the top of the leaderboard alongside Spain's Nuria Iturrioz and Italy's Alessia Nobilio. Rhodes had a solid round on the final day, with three birdies on her scorecard for a third straight 69.
Two shots behind the winner, Rhodes was fellow rookie Brianna Navarrosa and home favourite Anne van Dam. Rhodes was 9-under as Brianna and Anne Van Dam were 7-under. Navarrosa had an impressive final bogey-free round, firing six-under par for the last 18 holes.
It's been a memorable week for van Dam, who secured a T2 finish on home soil. Adding to the celebrations, it was announced earlier this week that van Dam will captain Team Europe at the upcoming Ping Junior Solheim Cup 2026 - capping off a standout week both on and off the course.
Only one shot behind were four players who finished in a tie for fourth place. Japan's Ayako Uehara, New Zealand's Momoka Kobori, Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes, and Italy's Alessia Nobilio all carded six-under par after 56 holes.
Ireland's Lauren Walsh finished in solo fifth place on five-under par, marking a solid week for the 24-year-old. France's Perrine Delacour, India's Diksha Dagar, and Hong Kong's Ginnie Ding were all one shot back on four-under par in T9.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment