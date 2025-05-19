7-Eleven, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years Of Operation Chill®

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Fostering stronger, safer communities is a core tenet of 7-Eleven, Inc.'s philanthropic mission to build thriving communities. As the program builds on three successful decades, 7-Eleven, Inc. remains committed to being a catalyst for connection - one Slurpee drink at a time.

"Operation Chill is more than just a free Slurpee drink coupon – it reinforces the power of small gestures to build big relationships," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Over the past 30 years, we've seen how this program has helped to break down barriers, encourage positive behavior and bring communities together."

Today, the Operation Chill program has grown to include more than 1,300 law enforcement agencies across the U.S., with over 24 million coupons distributed to-date. This year, 7-Eleven, Inc. will issue nearly 640,000 coupons to participating law enforcement agencies for officers to reward children in their local communities. Whether it's for wearing a helmet while riding a bike, picking up litter, helping a neighbor or holding the door open, the reward remains the same: a free Slurpee drink and encouragement for being a great citizen. And this summer, kids can use their coupon for exciting new Slurpee drink flavors like Peace Tea Caddy Shack.

"Connecting with the community - especially our youth - is at the heart of what we do. A free Slurpee drink coupon may seem small, but it opens the door to meaningful conversations and trust-building moments between officers and kids," said Detective P. Wolan, Grapevine Police Department. "Sometimes it only takes a small gesture to make a big impact. We're thankful to be part of a program that helps create the positive connections that are key to building strong, lasting relationships with the youth in our neighborhoods."

Law enforcement agencies wishing to participate in the Operation Chill program can visit to register, request Slurpee drink coupons, and access best practices, tools, and tips to help make Operation Chill a success in their local communities.

For a full list of law enforcement agencies participating in the Operation Chill outreach program, visit . To learn more about 7-Eleven, Inc.'s philanthropic strategy, visit .

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at .

