Last Chance To Register For The Life ILS Conference 25

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Life ILS Conference 2025 begins tomorrow, Tuesday 20th May, and today marks the final opportunity to register for this year's must-attend event focused on innovation in the life insurance-linked securities (ILS) market. Hosted by Life Risk News and taking place at EY's offices in London's Canary Wharf, the full-day conference will feature leading voices from across the life, longevity, and alternative risk transfer sectors.

Now in its sixth edition, the Life ILS Conference is set to deliver another powerful agenda of panel discussions and presentations on life ILS, alternative credit, mortality and longevity risk transfer, and the evolving secondary life market.

Can't attend in person? A virtual broadcast option is available to ensure global access to all content and discussion.

Featured Topics Include:

Global growth and innovation in life risk markets

Structuring and executing longevity and mortality risk transfer

Trends and liquidity in the secondary life market

Navigating changing mortality demographics and economic shifts

Acknowledging Our Sponsors

We gratefully acknowledge the support of our sponsors, without whom this event would not be possible:

Venue Host: EY

Prime Sponsor: Longevity Holdings

Conference Partners: ArentFox Schiff, Hudson Structured Capital Management, LifeRoc Capital

Break Sponsors: Actuarial Risk Management, BroadRiver Asset Management, Corry Capital Advisors, Wilmington Trust

Conference Supporters: Club Vita, Kilter Finance, Leadenhall Capital Partners, Mayer Brown, Preston Capital, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Thank You to Our 2025 Speakers.

We are proud to welcome a distinguished lineup of experts, including:

Arik Rashkes, Ben Grainger, Benjamin Kieffer, Corwin Zass, Dan Poole, David Griffiths, David Horley, George Belcher, Greg Winterton, Joe Tolen, Kirsty Maclean, Lara Desay, Luca Tres, Matt Mejia, Matthew Sheridan, Michael Millette, Professor Richard Faragher, Ryan McTernan, Tom Spreutels, and Stuart McDonald.

Limited Capacity – Register Now

With venue space limited and strong demand expected, registration will close at midnight. On-site registration will not be available.

📍 Date: Tuesday, 20th May, 2025

📍 Location: EY, Canary Wharf, London

🌐 Virtual Option: Available for remote attendees

