Skills Over Cvs: Gravitas Reveals Why Inclusive Innovators Win The Race For Talent

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gravitas Recruitment Group has published a new report on the fast-changing DEI landscape, showing why skills-based hiring is the winning strategy for forward-thinking businesses in the UK and EU.

In a thought-provoking article titled "The Changing Landscape of DEI in Business: Implications for UK and EU Hiring," Gravitas Group CEO Jonathan Ellerbeck explains that despite the shifting political landscape, companies with real diversity initiatives perform better financially, are better at problem solving and have better talent attraction and retention.

"We are at a DEI inflection point," explains Ellerbeck. "Whilst some organisations are scaling back their formal diversity programmes, those who maintain a genuine commitment to inclusive hiring practices are seeing tangible business benefits. The question is not whether we should pursue diversity, but how we do it effectively in a changing world."

The 2025 Annual Big Tech Employment Survey by Gravitas (tech-salary-survey-2025 ) paints a concerning picture of the UK tech sector. Women make up just 20% of the workforce - and a mere 10% of those in senior positions. That zero female representation in C-Suite tech roles within the 5000 participants, is a stark reminder of just how much room there is for improvement.

As the EU gets set to introduce the revamped European Accessibility Act in June 2025, businesses will have to meet stricter criteria to ensure their products and services are accessible to an estimated 135 million people. That's where skills-based hiring comes in - according to Gravitas, it's a solution that can help organisations navigate this changing landscape.

Some of the key strategies highlighted in the article are:

.Conducting a thorough skills-gap analysis to pinpoint where your workforce is falling short

.Implementing blind hiring processes to cut down on unconscious bias

.Using objective talent assessments to identify skills gaps and track progress over time

These will help you not just meet the new EU accessibility standards - but get ahead of the game.

The article also mentions emerging trends in DEI including measurable outcomes, flexible working and technology to reduce bias in hiring.

To read the full article visit blog/the-changing-landscape-of-dei-in-business-implications-for-uk-and-eu-hiring .

About Gravitas Recruitment Group

Gravitas Recruitment Group is a global specialist recruitment consultancy with Technology, Digital and Data expertise. With their head office in London and offices across the UK, Europe and Asia, Gravitas helps businesses build diverse high-performing teams that drive innovation and growth in a fast-paced world.

