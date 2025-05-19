Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mehbooba Asks CM Omar To Engage Youth Instead Of Ex-Servicemen In Static Guard Duties

2025-05-19 07:04:52
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to reconsider its decision to engage 4,000 ex-servicemen, instead of fresh recruits, for static guard duties at vital installations.

In a letter to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, she said this is in view of the rising unemployment in the Union Territory.

“I am writing to express my deep misgivings and concern regarding your government's recent decision on deploying 4,000 ex-servicemen to guard critical infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir. While we value the service and discipline of our veterans, this move raises serious questions, especially because it comes at a time when lakhs of educated yet unemployed youth are struggling to find opportunities in J-K,” Mufti said in the letter.

“Static guard duties do not require military expertise and could very well be performed by trained local youth, for whom such employment could be a vital lifeline,” the letter added.

The former J-K chief minister said that since many of these ex-servicemen already receive pensions, prioritising them over jobless young people risks the deepening of a sense of exclusion among the youth. The government will also miss a crucial opportunity to build trust and engagement, she said.

“Furthermore, this policy could be perceived as a short-term security solution that fails to address long-term social and economic stability. Engaging local youth in such roles will not only generate employment but also foster a sense of responsibility, inclusion and participation in maintaining public safety, an essential pillar of peace-building in the region,” she added.

Mufti asked the Chief Minister's Office to reconsider or clarify the rationale behind this policy and to explore inclusive models that also benefit the unemployed youth in the region

