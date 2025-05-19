403
Asia-Pacific News In Brief (May 14, 2025)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) Aleph Expands Partnership With Spotify For Global Advertising Sales SINGAPORE - Aleph, a global network of digital experts in media and payments, and Spotify, have expanded their partnership that makes Aleph Spotify's advertising sales partner in 80+ markets, providing access to 20,000+ advertisers.
Advertisers will be able to utilize Spotify's unique audio and video ad formats to craft engaging campaigns. Spotify recently introduced new ad formats available on Ads Manager, including Canvas and Opt-in Video.
These new formats reimagine what ads on Spotify can be and how advertisers can engage with people through sight and sound. The Ads Manager will also allow advertisers to choose goals like reach, impressions, clicks, or video views for highly targeted campaigns. Spotify recently announced new outcome-based objectives to help advertisers of all sizes create, optimize, and measure their Spotify campaigns, including a new App Installs objective and a new Website Traffic Objective.
Emergent Picks New Senior Advisor
SINGAPORE - Strategic advisory firm Emergent has picked Lih Shiun as its new senior advisor. At Emergent, Lih Shiun will advise clients operating at the frontiers of innovation, helping them navigate complexity, scale responsibly, and engage with the systems that shape societal progress.
His career spans leadership roles at Google and Tencent, where he worked on regional public affairs and policy strategies across the Asia Pacific. He also previously held roles at the Singapore Government, where he contributed to foundational policies in data protection, intellectual property, trade, and ICT development.
SCMP Launches Morning Studio Amplified
HONG KONG - The South China Morning Post (SCMP) has introduced Morning Studio Amplified. This new advertising solution enables brands to seamlessly amplify their branded content created by Morning Studio beyond SCMP's owned platforms, including connected TV, digital outdoor locations, and YouTube.
“Morning Studio Amplified is a natural evolution for clients. In the past year, I have checked into hotels to be greeted by Morning Studio work done for the hotel brand, and I have walked past properties that displayed Morning Studio videos on their outdoor screens," said Kevin Huang, Chief Operating Officer at SCMP.
"This new solution allows marketers to leverage SCMP's trust and credibility, delivering unified creatives and messaging across the fragmented media ecosystem. Brands can now optimise their media investments across multiple channels, extending beyond SCMP's owned platforms and driving greater impact and engagement,” Huang said.
TBWA Hong Kong Nabs New General Manager
HONG KONG - TBWA Hong Kong has picked Ida Mak as its generalmanager. With over 20 years of experience in agencies and a proven track record of leading impactful campaigns for global brands, Mak brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the agency. Mak's extensive career spans diverse sectors, including branding, through-the-line marketing, digital and social campaigns, shopper marketing, and event management.
This also marks a homecoming for Mak, who previously worked with TBWA Hong Kong in two impactful tenures. As group account director, she managed campaigns for high-profile clients such as Lee Jeans, Mastercard, Wrangler, and Wyeth Illuma from 2011 to 2017. Earlier, from 2005 to 2009, she contributed to the success of clients such as Standard Chartered Bank and Levi's as senior account manager.
