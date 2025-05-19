403
Burson UK Strengthens Senior Leadership Team
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Burson has made two senior leadership appointments in its UK business, naming Claire Holden as head of brand, sports and entertainment, while Caroline Winters becomes head of corporate and public affairs.
Burson UK CEO Simon Redfern, who was appointed in January after Simon Whitehead moved to Portland as CEO, said:“Reputation is our business, and managing it brilliantly for clients is what Burson does best, so I'm pleased to confirm new roles for Claire and Caroline on our UK leadership team. Claire's proven brand and consumer expertise will supercharge our brand, sport and entertainment offer, while Caroline draws on deep experience in both corporate comms and public affairs.
“Between them, they bring serious firepower – energy, creativity and sharp thinking – backed by an exceptional team across the business.”
Holden (pictured, left) has been with the business for more than 20 years, most recently holding a dual role as head of sport and chief innovation officer for Burson UK and leading some of the agency's largest brand, sports and entertainment clients.
She said:“Heading brand, sports and entertainment is my dream job. Burson's talent and technology, combined with our global reach and client relationships, enable us to create unmissable brands and deliver unrivalled, measurable impact. With the convergence of sports and entertainment offering unprecedented opportunities for brands, I'm excited to leverage my experience and drive success for our clients and partners in this new chapter.”
A senior advisor to Burson clients for more than five years, Winters (pictured, right) previously held corporate and public affairs leadership roles with McDonald's and Danone. In the run up to the London 2012 Olympics, she led the communications and commercial teams for Sport England, which was responsible for delivering the Olympic Games legacy in the UK. Winters will take up her new role in July 2025.
Winters said:“I'm delighted to be part of Burson at such an exciting time, working with great people. The teams led by Nick Williams, Leila Ager and Karen Butcher within corporate and public affairs bring together a powerful blend of experience, skill and depth of knowledge. This expertise, combined with Burson's leading digital and AI capabilities, means we are exceptionally well positioned to deliver innovative solutions for our clients.”
