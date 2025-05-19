Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Agency People News In Brief (May 19, 2025)

2025-05-19 07:03:45
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Weber Shandwick has expanded its West Coast team with the hires of Lexy King and Kerry Needham. King, formerly of Revere, will serve as Seattle market lead and bring experience in emerging technology and integrated communications. Needham joins as EVP and large client leader following nearly 20 years at Edelman, where she held senior roles in both the U.S. and Europe. She will be based in Los Angeles.

MINNEAPOLIS - Brooke Worden has joined Padilla as senior vice president in the firm's corporate strategic advisory group. She will advise clients on crisis management, capital markets, change communications, and executive leadership. Worden previously held senior roles at Weber Shandwick and Carmichael Lynch Relate and worked in change management at Accenture. She is a former journalist and was inducted into the PRSA College of Fellows in 2020.

MONTCLAIR, NJ - Emily D'Alberto has been promoted to partner at MAD Global Strategy, where she leads the firm's public relations practice. She joined MAD in 2022 and brings 25 years of experience in media, politics, and strategic communications. Before MAD, she spent more than a decade at Mercury and previously held senior production roles at CNN and MSNBC. Her promotion reflects the firm's ongoing growth and investment in leadership development.

