403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Agency People News In Brief (May 19, 2025)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Weber Shandwick has expanded its West Coast team with the hires of Lexy King and Kerry Needham. King, formerly of Revere, will serve as Seattle market lead and bring experience in emerging technology and integrated communications. Needham joins as EVP and large client leader following nearly 20 years at Edelman, where she held senior roles in both the U.S. and Europe. She will be based in Los Angeles.
MINNEAPOLIS - Brooke Worden has joined Padilla as senior vice president in the firm's corporate strategic advisory group. She will advise clients on crisis management, capital markets, change communications, and executive leadership. Worden previously held senior roles at Weber Shandwick and Carmichael Lynch Relate and worked in change management at Accenture. She is a former journalist and was inducted into the PRSA College of Fellows in 2020.
MONTCLAIR, NJ - Emily D'Alberto has been promoted to partner at MAD Global Strategy, where she leads the firm's public relations practice. She joined MAD in 2022 and brings 25 years of experience in media, politics, and strategic communications. Before MAD, she spent more than a decade at Mercury and previously held senior production roles at CNN and MSNBC. Her promotion reflects the firm's ongoing growth and investment in leadership development.
MINNEAPOLIS - Brooke Worden has joined Padilla as senior vice president in the firm's corporate strategic advisory group. She will advise clients on crisis management, capital markets, change communications, and executive leadership. Worden previously held senior roles at Weber Shandwick and Carmichael Lynch Relate and worked in change management at Accenture. She is a former journalist and was inducted into the PRSA College of Fellows in 2020.
MONTCLAIR, NJ - Emily D'Alberto has been promoted to partner at MAD Global Strategy, where she leads the firm's public relations practice. She joined MAD in 2022 and brings 25 years of experience in media, politics, and strategic communications. Before MAD, she spent more than a decade at Mercury and previously held senior production roles at CNN and MSNBC. Her promotion reflects the firm's ongoing growth and investment in leadership development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment