Account News In Brief (May 19, 2025)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LOS ANGELES - The Pollack Group has renewed its partnership with Barco Uniforms to support the healthcare apparel brand's corporate messaging and marketing efforts. The agency previously supported Barco with media relations, content, and brand strategy, including the launch of a Covid-19 scrubs donation initiative that received over 20,000 requests in two days. Barco, known for creating the modern scrub set and holding licenses for Grey's Anatomy and Skechers, continues to emphasize innovation in medical uniform design.
NEW YORK - 5WPR has been selected as agency of record for everbowl, a fast-growing superfood chain known for its açaí bowls and clean eating ethos. The agency will lead PR and digital campaigns focused on national brand visibility and franchise expansion. Everbowl operates nearly 100 locations and is backed by an in-house construction arm and investors including Drew Brees and Jayson Tatum. Campaign efforts will include earned media, influencer strategy, paid content, and franchise development.
SAN JOSE - mQOL has selected NINICO Communications as its agency of record to lead public relations and brand strategy as the company scales its health technology platform. mQOL uses real-time patient-reported data to improve care outcomes across both clinical trials and community health settings. The agency will oversee media relations and executive visibility. The partnership comes as mQOL positions itself to play a larger role in digital health innovation.
NEW YORK - The Krupp Agency has been named agency of record for authors David Homan and Noah Askin ahead of the August release of their co-authored book, Orchestrating Connection: How to Build Community in a Tribal World. Krupp will lead publicity efforts for the book, which offers a framework for building intentional relationships and fostering authentic community. Homan and Askin are recognized for reshaping conventional ideas about networking through a more relational and values-based approach
