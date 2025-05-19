Replacement In Bonds For New Lending - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 19 May 2025 Replacement in bonds for new lending On May 26, 2025, the following replacement of bonds for new loan offers will take place in Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S.

Bond Type Current Bond New Bond Cibor3 (SDO) green



ISIN DK0009539975 ISIN DK0009546244 Interest rate spread 0.30% Interest rate spread 0.07% Maturity date 01-04-2026 Maturity date 01-10-2027 Closing date 31-01-2026 Closing date 31-07-2027

Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bond can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bond will be the standard bond in the loan offer systems.

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

