SOLV Energy Announces More Than 6 Gws Of New Project Awards Across The U.S.

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the CLEANPOWER 2025 conference in Phoenix this week, SOLV Energy announced several awards from leading developers to construct more than 6 gigawatts (GW) of utility-scale solar and storage projects. The projects are in multiple states, including Arizona, Mississippi, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and California and include assets owned by longstanding customers such as Arevon , Clēnera and Sol Systems , as well as new customers such as NewSun Energy , Enfinity Global and Panamint Capital . Construction mobilizations for the new projects are scheduled to begin in 2025 and beyond.

To support the growing demand for power across the United States, SOLV Energy is making significant investments in hiring and training regional project teams, including recruiting local project managers with insights into regional conditions, permitting processes and regulatory requirements. SOLV Energy is also expanding the scope of its self-perform capabilities to accelerate construction timelines, increase quality and reduce costs for the company's customers. In January, the company announced the acquisition of SDI Services, LLC (fka Sacramento Drilling), a provider of foundation solutions for solar energy and T&D projects. The acquisition brings solar predrill and pile foundation capabilities in-house, enabling SOLV Energy to support complex projects in diverse terrain and environmental conditions.

"Demand for energy is continuing to grow rapidly and we are committed to investing in the capabilities our customers need for larger and increasingly complex power projects," said George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy. "The significant number of projects that we have been awarded so far this year shows that customers recognize the investments we have made to expand our capabilities, and our value as a true lifecycle provider."

About SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy is a leading provider of infrastructure services to the power industry, delivering integrated solutions across the full project lifecycle, from design through long-term operation. Since 2008, we have built more than 500 utility-scale solar and storage plants and related T&D infrastructure, totaling 20 GW of generating capacity. SOLV Energy also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services to 143 operating power plants, representing over 17 GW of generating capacity across more than 30 states. We remain long-term partners by offering value-added services including SCADA solutions, large-scale repair, emergency response and repowering services to maximize project performance and energy availability. To learn more, visit solvenergy .

SOURCE SOLV Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED