The NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, America's National Night Of Remembrance, From Washington, D.C. Sunday, May 25

"This concert is a powerful reminder of what Memorial Day truly represents," said co-host Joe Mantegna. "It offers comfort, connection, and community for families who have lost loved ones in service to our country, honoring their sacrifice with the dignity and gratitude they deserve."

"Joe and I are honored to host this annual tribute to our American heroes - past and present - that salutes the courage and commitment of those who have served and those who continue to serve," continued co-host Gary Sinise. "The freedoms we enjoy are made possible by the brave men and women who wear the uniform."

The NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT airs live on Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T. on PBS, as well as to our troops serving around the world on American Forces Network. The concert will also be streaming on YouTube and and available as Video on Demand, May 25 to June 8, 2025.

The 2025 NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT will feature the following segments:

250th Anniversary Army, Navy and Marine Corps

The concert will salute the 250th anniversary of the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps to honor these service branches who have defended America even before it was a nation.

World War II 80th Anniversary – featuring acclaimed actor Robert Patrick (TULSA KING, 1923, PEACEMAKER).

A salute to the millions of Americans who served the nation in World War II in uniform and on the home front. On the 80th anniversary of the end of the war, the concert will share the story of U.S. Marine Veteran Don Graves, who fought as a flamethrower at the bloody 36-day Battle of Iwo Jima, a volcanic island of strategic importance to the invasion of Japan and the end of the war. Members of the Greatest Generation will be honored on stage.

Gold Star Families Tribute – with SAG Award-winning actress Gretchen Mol (BOARDWALK EMPIRE, MILLERS IN MARRIAGE).

The concert will remember and honor our fallen heroes and Gold Star Families with the poignant and inspiring story of Gold Star Wife and mother of two, Krista Simpson Anderson, whose beloved Green Beret husband was killed in May of 2013 in Afghanistan when their sons were toddlers.

Vietnam War Dustoff Crews – with Emmy/Grammy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actor Blair Underwood (QUANTICO, LONGLEGS, L.A. LAW).

The concert will honor the courageous Army Air Ambulance Units of the Vietnam War with the story of helicopter pilot Col. Otis Evans, (Ret.). At great risk and danger under enemy fire, Evans and his crew rescued wounded troops in remote locations. Commonly called "Dustoff," their radio call sign, it is estimated that these life-saving air medevac units evacuated 900,000 casualties during the war.

This inspiring night of remembrance will also feature performances by: country music star and wounded Army combat veteran Scotty Hasting ; multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter and recording artist Loren Allred (THE GREATEST SHOWMAN); four-time Grammy-Award Award-winning Gospel music legend Yolanda Adams ; Tony Award-nominated star of stage and screen Mary McCormack (HEELS); two-time Grammy Award-winning soprano Angel Blue (AIDA at the Metropolitan Opera); and the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly .

In tribute to all the members of our armed forces, the annual audience favorite Salute to Services features the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Service Color Teams. Also participating are members from The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, The U.S. Army Chorus, The Soldiers' Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band, The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, vocalists from the Quantico Marine Band, The U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants, and the Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C.

The NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT is pleased to welcome back Lockheed Martin as lead corporate sponsor. Lockheed Martin's commitment to the military and veteran community, integral to the center of everything it does, begins with the veterans, National Guard and Reservists, and military spouses that comprise more than one-fifth of its 121,000 employees. Lockheed Martin's charitable investments are made to causes that support service members, veterans, and their families. Lockheed Martin always works to make a positive impact on the lives of those who have served our nation, never forgetting those who made the ultimate sacrifice to secure our freedoms.

The NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT welcomes back the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans as lead underwriter, a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding leaders by bestowing upon them the prestigious Horatio Alger Award and lifetime membership in the Association. to more than 37,000 deserving students. Through the Association, Horatio Alger Members and supporters ensure the American Dream for future generations by sponsoring one of the nation's largest privately-funded, need-based scholarship programs. Over the past 40 years, more than $265 million has been awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 37,000 deserving students. In addition to financial assistance, the Association provides comprehensive support services to its Scholars enabling them to succeed academically, personally, and professionally.

The concert is also made possible by grants from: the National Park Service, the Department of the Army, General Dynamics, 84 Lumber, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, PBS and public television stations nationwide. Air travel is provided by American Airlines.

The program is a co-production of Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts and WETA, Washington, D.C.

For images and additional information, visit PBS Pressroom at

Visit the program website at



href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">twitter/MemorialDayPBS (#MemorialDayPBS)

(@memdayPBS)

@memdaypbs on TikTok

