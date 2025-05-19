Lifeward To Present At Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference On May 21
The presentation will begin at 10:00 AM EDT on May 21, 2025 and can be accessed live here: . Lifeward will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, May 21-22, 2025. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit . Registration is free and interested investors do not need to be Sidoti clients.
About Lifeward
Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity system, the MyoCycle FES System, and the ReStore Exo-Suit.
Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward mission and product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com .
Lifeward®, ReWalk®, ReStore®, and Alter G® are registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd. and/or its affiliates.
Lifeward Media Relations:
Kathleen O'Donnell
Vice President, Marketing & New Business Development
Lifeward Ltd.
E: ...
Lifeward Investor Contact:
Mike Lawless
Chief Financial Officer
Lifeward Ltd.
E: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
