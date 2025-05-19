Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Biden Battles Aggressive Prostate Cancer With Bone Metastasis


2025-05-19 06:10:16
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. The 82-year-old received this diagnosis on Friday, May 16, after doctors discovered a prostate nodule during an evaluation for increasing urinary symptoms.

Medical reports indicate Biden 's cancer has a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), placing it among the most aggressive forms of prostate cancer. This scoring system evaluates the appearance of cancer cells under a microscope.

Higher numbers indicate faster growth potential and an increased risk of spread. The former president's office stated that while the cancer is aggressive, it appears to be hormone-sensitive.

This characteristic allows for more effective management through treatments that reduce male hormone levels fueling cancer growth. Biden and his family are currently reviewing treatment options with his physicians.

For metastatic prostate cancer, surgery is typically not viable. Treatment instead focuses on slowing disease progression and managing symptoms through hormone therapy, chemotherapy, or radiation.



Prostate cancer ranks as the second leading cause of cancer deaths among American men. When it spreads beyond the prostate, it most commonly affects the bones, making treatment more challenging as medications struggle to reach all cancerous cells throughout the body.

Medical experts note that even patients with high-risk prostate cancer can maintain quality of life with proper treatment. However, the five-year survival rate drops significantly for advanced cases compared to early-stage diagnoses.

This diagnosis comes months after Biden completed his presidential term on January 20, 2025, when Donald Trump took office. Cancer has previously touched Biden's life, as his son Beau died from brain cancer in 2015.

MENAFN19052025007421016031ID1109565729

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search