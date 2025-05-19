403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Peru’S Export Boom Reaches Historic Highs In Early 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) reported that Peruvian exports surged by 26.5% in March 2025 compared to the same month last year, reaching $7.22 billion. This impressive growth stems from a 14.2% increase in average export prices and a 10.7% rise in export volumes.
March's strong performance extends an eleven-month growth streak that began in May 2024. The trade surplus widened to $2.5 billion in March, significantly higher than the $1.59 billion recorded in March 2024.
Traditional exports, dominated by mining products, grew by 27.9% as international demand for gold, fishmeal, and natural gas increased. Non-traditional exports also performed remarkably well, rising by 22.3% thanks to agricultural products, textiles, and fishery items.
For the first quarter of 2025, total exports reached $20.62 billion, marking a 25.2% increase over the same period last year. This resulted in a cumulative trade surplus of $6.88 billion, up from $4.75 billion in the first quarter of 2024.
The agricultural sector, Peru 's second-largest export category, contributed nearly $3 billion during this period with 21.2% growth. Cocoa and cocoa derivatives led the agricultural surge with a 129% increase, followed by fruits (21%), palm oil (68%), and natural colorings (93%).
Peru's export growth has become more geographically diverse. The interior regions recorded a 28.6% increase in exports, outpacing the national average.
Twenty-one of Peru's twenty-five regions reported higher overseas sales, with Huánuco, San Martín, and Apurímac showing the strongest performance.
China remains Peru's largest trading partner, absorbing nearly half of all shipments, particularly minerals. The United States and European Union markets also expanded significantly, benefiting from existing free trade agreements.
Industry experts project that Peru's exports could reach a new all-time high in 2025. However, challenges remain, including labor informality and security issues that could potentially hinder investment.
The government continues to monitor international trade policy developments, particularly regarding possible tariff changes that might affect the sector.
March's strong performance extends an eleven-month growth streak that began in May 2024. The trade surplus widened to $2.5 billion in March, significantly higher than the $1.59 billion recorded in March 2024.
Traditional exports, dominated by mining products, grew by 27.9% as international demand for gold, fishmeal, and natural gas increased. Non-traditional exports also performed remarkably well, rising by 22.3% thanks to agricultural products, textiles, and fishery items.
For the first quarter of 2025, total exports reached $20.62 billion, marking a 25.2% increase over the same period last year. This resulted in a cumulative trade surplus of $6.88 billion, up from $4.75 billion in the first quarter of 2024.
The agricultural sector, Peru 's second-largest export category, contributed nearly $3 billion during this period with 21.2% growth. Cocoa and cocoa derivatives led the agricultural surge with a 129% increase, followed by fruits (21%), palm oil (68%), and natural colorings (93%).
Peru's export growth has become more geographically diverse. The interior regions recorded a 28.6% increase in exports, outpacing the national average.
Twenty-one of Peru's twenty-five regions reported higher overseas sales, with Huánuco, San Martín, and Apurímac showing the strongest performance.
China remains Peru's largest trading partner, absorbing nearly half of all shipments, particularly minerals. The United States and European Union markets also expanded significantly, benefiting from existing free trade agreements.
Industry experts project that Peru's exports could reach a new all-time high in 2025. However, challenges remain, including labor informality and security issues that could potentially hinder investment.
The government continues to monitor international trade policy developments, particularly regarding possible tariff changes that might affect the sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment