Thousands Of Vulnerable Afghans, Including Women And Children, Forced To Leave Pakistan: IOM
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that thousands of Afghan nationals have been compelled to leave Pakistan, with a significant number of women and children among the returnees. Many of these individuals are highly vulnerable, lacking adequate resources and support systems.
On Monday, May 19, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced on X that its teams are actively present in the field, providing food assistance, cash support, healthcare services, psychological and social support, as well as protective services to those in need.
Approximately half of the returnees are dependent on humanitarian aid for their survival. The situation is exacerbated by limited resources and infrastructure to accommodate the influx of returnees.
Since the implementation of Pakistan's“Illegal Foreigners' Repatriation Plan,” over 1 million Afghans have returned from Pakistan and Iran. The majority of these returns have been forced, with many individuals leaving behind their belongings and savings.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), IOM, and UNICEF have called for enhanced protection measures for children and families affected by these forced returns. They emphasize the need for international support to address the immediate and long-term needs of the returnees.
The forced returns have placed immense pressure on Afghanistan's already strained resources and infrastructure. The country faces significant challenges in providing adequate support to the returning populations, many of whom are already displaced internally.
International humanitarian organizations are urging the global community to increase support for Afghanistan to manage the crisis effectively. This includes providing financial assistance, resources, and expertise to address the immediate needs of the returnees and support their long-term reintegration.ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
