Salik Achieves ISO 37001 Certification For Anti-Bribery Management System
The certification was awarded following a comprehensive evaluation of Salik's Anti-Bribery and Anti-Fraud framework, which is aligned with leading regulatory standards including those of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), Dubai Financial Market (DFM), and UAE Companies Law (CCL). Salik's Compliance Section, owner of Anti Bribery management system within Salik, led the certification process, reinforcing the company's proactive approach to fostering a strong culture of accountability and corporate governance.
Mr. Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO of Salik, said : 'Achieving ISO 37001 certification marks an important milestone in Salik's journey towards becoming a global benchmark in corporate governance and ethical business conduct. It reflects our deep commitment to operating with the highest standards of transparency and accountability, while creating sustainable value for our shareholders, stakeholders, and the broader community.'
ISO 37001 is the international standard for Anti-Bribery Management Systems, specifying a series of measures organisations can implement to prevent, detect, and address bribery. By meeting this standard, Salik demonstrates it has instituted best-in-class internal controls and proactive measures to mitigate corruption risks. This achievement strengthens Salik's position as a well-governed listed entity and enhances investor confidence in its ethical and transparent business practices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment