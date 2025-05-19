Salik Achieves ISO 37001 Certification For Anti-Bribery Management System

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Salik Company PJSC (Salik), the exclusive toll gate operator of the Emirate of Dubai, has achieved a major governance milestone by receiving the prestigious ISO 37001 certification for its Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS). This global recognition underscores Salik's unwavering commitment to integrity, transparency, and ethical excellence across all its operations.

The certification was awarded following a comprehensive evaluation of Salik's Anti-Bribery and Anti-Fraud framework, which is aligned with leading regulatory standards including those of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), Dubai Financial Market (DFM), and UAE Companies Law (CCL). Salik's Compliance Section, owner of Anti Bribery management system within Salik, led the certification process, reinforcing the company's proactive approach to fostering a strong culture of accountability and corporate governance.

Mr. Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO of Salik, said : 'Achieving ISO 37001 certification marks an important milestone in Salik's journey towards becoming a global benchmark in corporate governance and ethical business conduct. It reflects our deep commitment to operating with the highest standards of transparency and accountability, while creating sustainable value for our shareholders, stakeholders, and the broader community.'

ISO 37001 is the international standard for Anti-Bribery Management Systems, specifying a series of measures organisations can implement to prevent, detect, and address bribery. By meeting this standard, Salik demonstrates it has instituted best-in-class internal controls and proactive measures to mitigate corruption risks. This achievement strengthens Salik's position as a well-governed listed entity and enhances investor confidence in its ethical and transparent business practices.