Al Masaood Group Takes Part In Make It In The Emirates Forum 2025

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network): Al Masaood Group – one of Abu Dhabi's leading business conglomerates, is taking part in 'Make It In The Emirates 2025', running from 19-22 May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). During the forum, Al Masaood is spotlighting its various industrial business units including Al Masaood Industries, Al Masaood Motor Tech, Al Masaood Projects and Engineering Services Division (PESD), and Al Masaood Bergum.

Al Masaood Industries, one of the divisions featured, leverages cutting-edge technology to design, manufacture, and upgrade oilfield servicing equipment such as Batch Mixing Equipment, and Cementing and Stimulation Pumping units. During the forum, the division is showcasing its '2000 HP Trailer-mounted Fracturing Pump' a recently developed innovative and high-quality solution for the oil and gas industry. By offering bespoke, high-performance systems tailored to the operational needs of clients, Al Masaood Industries continually supports the UAE's industrial self-reliance and actively contributes to the growth of the national manufacturing industry.

Ahmed Salmeen, Chief Executive Government Affairs, Al Masaood, said: 'Our participation in 'Make It In The Emirates' reaffirms our commitment to supporting the UAE Vision 2031 and national priorities such as diversification, industrial identity, and sustainable development. At Al Masaood, we believe in the power of public-private partnerships to drive industrial progress. With our innovation-driven mindset, experience in the market, and wide network of partners, we continue to stand as a trusted partner to the government in building customised solutions for a more resilient, diversified economy.'

Another significant aspect of Al Masaood's involvement in the forum is its role on the Senior Jury for the MIITE Awards, reinforcing the Group's leadership within the sector and its commitment to recognising and promoting innovation and excellence across the industry.

First launched in 2022, this influential forum, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and ADNOC, has swiftly established itself as one of the region's foremost platforms for industrial development. Through its presence at the forum, Al Masaood aims to highlight the Group's strategic focus and capabilities to deliver solutions that are custom-built to meet diverse industry needs.