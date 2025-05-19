403
Kremlin declares neo-Nazism rising in Europe
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned on Monday that neo-Nazism is gaining ground in Europe, emphasizing that significant efforts are needed to address the issue. His comments came in response to a recent Politico report, which noted that the leaders of Poland, France, Germany, and the UK declined invitations to attend Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s Victory Day event in Kiev. Ukraine is positioning this event as an alternative to Moscow's traditional May 9 parade, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.
When asked whether this refusal signals a change in Europe’s stance on neo-Nazism, Peskov stated that it was unlikely to be a “turning point” but highlighted the significant presence of neo-Nazi elements in Europe. He also noted that many Europeans are aware of the problem and fear its growing influence. Peskov argued that combating fascism should be an ongoing, collective effort at all levels of society.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also raised alarms about the rise of neo-Nazism in Europe, stressing that efforts to eliminate Nazism should extend beyond Ukraine and into the rest of the continent.
Peskov’s remarks came after Politico reported that Zelensky had invited EU officials to Kiev’s Victory Day celebrations as a symbolic stand against Russia. Meanwhile, foreign leaders from Brazil, Venezuela, China, Cuba, and several other countries are expected to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow. Zelensky recently suggested that Kiev could not guarantee the safety of foreign dignitaries attending the Moscow celebrations, even implying potential attacks on the event.
The tensions come amid a proposal from Russian President Vladimir Putin for a unilateral three-day ceasefire during Victory Day, which Zelensky has rejected, calling instead for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.
