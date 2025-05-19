403
NCCAL Chief Underlines Kuwait-EU Cultural Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 19 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) Mohammad Al-Jassar on Monday stressed the significance of Kuwait-EU cultural cooperation.
Al-Jassar made the statement to KUNA on the sidelines of the EU-Kuwait Culture Forum, organized by the EU Delegation to Kuwait to celebrate the State of Kuwait becoming the Arab Capital of Culture and Media for 2025.
The first-ever event was held under the patronage of Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.
Al-Jassar said that Kuwait-EU cooperation cultural cooperation plays a significant role in the promotion of bilateral relations in various domains, hailing their bilateral cultural relations as "fruitful and excellent".
He cited the continued visits of EU archaeological excavation teams to Kuwait as a resonant paradigm of fruitful cooperation between both sides.
He added that Kuwait always sends many students to EU countries to acquire knowledge and expertise in different fields so that they could contribute to developing their homeland and society.
He also cited existing architectural cooperation between Kuwait and the EU, particularly regarding the EU designing of special buildings and landmarks in Kuwait as another unequivocal proof of their significant cultural cooperation.
Al-Jassar considered that today's event reflects the fact that the State of Kuwait attaches much attention to bolstering and cementing cultural relations with world countries, especially the EU.
For her part, Anne Koistinen, EU Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, told KUNA that Kuwait's cultural and civilizational heritage is a valuable traditional treasure, pointing to EU archaeological missions in Kuwait.
She added that Kuwait-EU cooperation covers architecture, arts and human science, along with the sharing of movable museums.
Koistinen spoke highly of the first-ever EU-Kuwaiti cultural forum as clear-cut proof of deep cultural cooperation between the EU and the State of Kuwait, which are expected to mark 40 years since they forged their diplomatic relations early next year.
Prominent speakers from the EU and Kuwait participated in the forum to discuss the long-standing collaboration between European Union Member States and Kuwait to preserve and promote cultural heritage.
During the event, participants also exchanged ways to promote and increase EU-Kuwait cultural connections, as both sides strive to enhance their excellent relations and elevate them to a strategic level.
The discussions at the forum touched upon a wide range of topics, including initiatives such as the European Capitals of Culture, best European and Kuwaiti practices in preserving cultural heritage and building partnerships, as well as innovation and audiovisual practices or the role of museums in raising awareness and engaging the local communities in cultural heritage practices. (end)
