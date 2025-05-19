Lynxcraft Successfully Closes An Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Round

Lynxcraft team with the investors

LynxCraft welcomes investors

LynxCraft raises pre-seed round to take it`s all-in-one platform for real estate investors to market.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LynxCraft , UK–Slovenian AEC start-up, introducing first of its kind, an all-in-one, integrated cloud platform for real estate investors, has successfully closed an oversubscribed pre-seed investment round, bringing in a group of forward-thinking investors to back what is shaping up to be one of the most exciting proptech opportunities in the region. The pre-seed includes prominent Slovenian investors BTC Group and Avto Krka Group and Imari Holdings Ltd from Cyprus.Marko Hozjan, LynxCraft CEO commented“We are proud to welcome BTC Group, Avto Krka, and Imari Holdings Ltd, as partners who believe in our bold vision (to become the most efficient platform for real estate investors) and have committed to bring strategic value to LynxCraft far beyond capital.”LynxCraft simplifies the homebuilding process by offering an integrated, all-in-one cloud-based platform for real estate investors that automates design, documentation, supply chain management, project execution management, reducing costs and time. The LYNX Platform utilizes an algorithmic construction technology, which relies on a finite number of standardized building blocks. Supported by a curated ecosystem of suppliers and partners, LynxCraft offers real estate investors a seamless, end-to-end solution for designing, permitting, and executing their projects.After validating problem-solution fit through early real-world projects-including a 4-star boutique hotel in Slovenia's Soča Valley - LynxCraft is now gearing up to launch its MVP and enter the market with speed and intent.“We're not building just another AEC industry supply chain tool,” said Marko Hozjan, Co-Founder & CEO of LynxCraft Group.“We're here to give real estate investors the superpowers required to make their projects significantly more efficient. Data-driven insight, automation, clarity and control. The roadmap is clear, but we're staying agile and continue to listen closely to the market as we grow.”Mr. Miha Mermal, CMO at the BTC Company, one of the region's leading companies in the field of commercial real estate management and development, making its first strategic investment in an AEC startup commented“LynxCraft is BTC's first AEC (Architecture-Engineering, Construction) startup bet. We recognized their potential early on. Once they validated the need with actual paying clients, we knew this could scale. We're excited to support them with capital and decades of real estate expertise.”With fresh backing and a sharp go-to-market focus, LynxCraft is now set to accelerate the transformation of real estate development through technology and innovation.About LynxCraft - LynxCraft simplifies the homebuilding process by offering an integrated, all-in-one cloud-based platform for real estate investors that automates design, documentation, supply chain management, project execution management, reducing costs and time. The LYNX Platform utilizes an algorithmic construction technology, which relies on a finite number of standardized building blocks. Supported by a curated ecosystem of suppliers and partners, LynxCraft offers real estate investors a seamless, end-to-end solution for designing, permitting, and building their projects.About BTC d.d. - The BTC Company is one of the leading companies in the region in the field of commercial real estate management and development. It operates one of the largest shopping, business, and leisure centres in Europe – BTC City Ljubljana. In addition, the BTC Company is among the leading providers of logistics services for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Slovenia. Its broad-based business ecosystem, supported by numerous strategic partnerships and a balanced development of activities, is aligned with the company's vision of building a globally integrated business environment driven by innovation and development. Through strategic partnerships and support for start-ups, the BTC Company is building a future-oriented business ecosystem with a global perspective.About Avto Krka Group - Avto Krka Group, headquartered in Ljubljana, is a privately held family-owned company led by Jože Verstovšek. The group operates across four strategic pillars: it is the Slovenian leader in technical inspections and vehicle registrations along with related services, the country's most prominent provider of automotive insurance, one of the largest real estate groups involved in property ownership, development, design, engineering, construction, and facility management. Most recently Avto Krka Group additionally diversified their presence into becoming an active player in organic agriculture under the motto“from soil to table,” recognizing sustainable food production as a key to the future. With more than 600 employees, the group strategically builds safe, efficient, and user-centered experiences across all fields. Its long-term vision is rooted in trust, innovation, and delivering real value to people, the community, and the environment - as a socially responsible enterprise.About Imari Holdings Ltd - Imari Holdings is a private investment firm headquartered in Cyprus, with a focus on early-stage tech ventures and strategic real estate opportunities across Europe. The firm brings financial acumen, cross-border experience, and an approach to supporting emerging companies with global potential.

