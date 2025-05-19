Asia-Pacific Mobility-As-A-Service Markets Report 2024-2033: Rise Of Multimodal Platforms, Growing Urbanization, Expansion Of Micro-Mobility Solutions, On-Demand Ferry And Freight Services

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Mobility-as-a-Service Market: Focus on Mobility-as-a-Service Applications and Services - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific mobility-as-a-service market was valued at $37.72 billion in 2024, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.99% and reach $301.80 billion by 2033

Growing urbanization, rising smartphone penetration, and the demand for effective, environmentally friendly transportation options are all contributing to the APAC Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) market's explosive expansion. MaaS offers smooth, user-focused mobility solutions by combining several transportation services, including ride-hailing, bike-sharing, public transportation, and vehicle rentals, into a single digital platform.



To cut down on traffic and carbon emissions, governments throughout the region are aggressively supporting smart city projects and environmentally friendly transportation laws. Route optimization, real-time service tracking, and MaaS platforms are being further improved by the growth of 5G connectivity, high-speed internet, and sophisticated data analytics. Innovation and investment in integrated mobility solutions are also being stimulated by robust public-private partnerships.

The MaaS landscape is also being shaped by the increasing use of autonomous transportation technologies and electric vehicles (EVs), which is opening up new business opportunities for industry participants. The APAC MaaS market is expected to continue growing as demand for affordable, environmentally friendly commuting options rises, revolutionizing urban mobility throughout the region.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The market is poised for significant expansion with ongoing technological advancements, increased investments, and growing awareness of the importance of mobility-as-a-service. Therefore, the mobility-as-a-service business is a high-investment and high-revenue generating model.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Asia-Pacific mobility-as-a-service market has been growing at a rapid pace. The market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The strategies preferred by companies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include product development.

Competitive Strategy: The key players in the Asia-Pacific mobility-as-a-service market analyzed and profiled in the study include professionals with expertise in the automobile and automotive domains. Additionally, a comprehensive competitive landscape such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names in this market are:



DiDi Chuxing

Grab Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd.

Key Attributes:

