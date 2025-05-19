Asia-Pacific Mobility-As-A-Service Markets Report 2024-2033: Rise Of Multimodal Platforms, Growing Urbanization, Expansion Of Micro-Mobility Solutions, On-Demand Ferry And Freight Services
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|71
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$37.72 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$301.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|25.9%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Market
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Trends: Overview
1.1.2 Rise of Multimodal Platforms
1.1.3 Expansion of Micro-Mobility Solutions
1.1.4 Data-Driven Decision-Making for Urban Planning
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis
1.3 Research and Development Review
1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Company)
1.4 Stakeholder Analysis
1.4.1 Use Case
1.4.1.1 Improving Accessibility at Zuidas, Amsterdam
1.4.1.2 Enhancing Mobility in Utrecht Leidsche Rijn, Vleuten, and De Meern
1.5 Market Dynamics Overview
1.5.1 Market Drivers
1.5.1.1 Innovation in Technology
1.5.1.2 Growing Urbanization
1.5.2 Market Challenges
1.5.2.1 Implementation of MaaS
1.5.2.2 High Initial Investment Costs
1.5.3 Market Opportunities
1.5.3.1 Incorporating On-Demand Ferry and Freight Services
1.5.3.2 Growing Environmental Awareness Boosting Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs)
2 Regions
2.1 Regional Summary
2.2 Asia-Pacific
2.2.1 Regional Overview
2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
2.2.4 Application
2.2.5 Product
2.2.6 China
2.2.7 Japan
2.2.8 India
2.2.9 South Korea
2.2.10 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Next Frontiers
3.2 Geographic Assessment
3.2.1 DiDi Chuxing
3.2.1.1 Overview
3.2.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
3.2.1.3 Top Competitors
3.2.1.4 Target Customers
3.2.1.5 Key Personnel
3.2.1.6 Analyst View
3.2.1.7 Market Share, 2023
3.2.2 Grab
3.2.3 Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd.
4 Research Methodology
-
Asia-Pacific Mobility-as-a-Service Market
