Russian candidate secures French ultramarathon
(MENAFN) Russian ultramarathoner Ivan Zaborsky has claimed victory at the prestigious ‘6 Days of France’ race, setting a new world record in the process. The 37-year-old athlete became the only participant to surpass the 1,000-kilometer mark during the endurance event, held from April 28 to May 4 in Vallon-Pont-d’Arc, southern France.
Competing against 145 other runners from 21 countries, Zaborsky completed 926 laps of the looped course—each just over a kilometer long—totaling 1,047.5 kilometers (650.8 miles). His feat broke the previous race record of 1,045 kilometers. American runner Megan Eckert finished second, covering 708.1 kilometers. Zaborsky crossed the finish line carrying the Russian flag.
Despite Russia facing widespread bans from international sporting competitions due to the Ukraine conflict, Zaborsky was permitted to compete and represent his country. He expressed pride in his win, stating, “It’s important, it’s an honor, and the world record now belongs to Russia.”
Another Russian athlete, Irina Masanova, also performed strongly, finishing second among women and fifth overall with 832.5 kilometers.
Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryev praised Zaborsky’s accomplishment as a testament to his resilience, discipline, and sportsmanship, calling it a milestone for Russian athletics.
Zaborsky is no stranger to endurance success. In November 2024, he completed the 8th Authentic Phidippides Run in Greece—a grueling 490-kilometer course from Athens to Sparta and back—in just under 53 hours.
The ‘6 Days of France’ ultramarathon, first held in 2006, has become one of Europe’s most respected tests of physical and mental endurance.
