Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|52,576
|601,018,030
|12 May 2025
|600
|12,480.8833
|7,488,530
|13 May 2025
|670
|12,264.4328
|8,217,170
|14 May 2025
|670
|12,582.9701
|8,430,590
|15 May 2025
|650
|12,576.2462
|8,174,560
|16 May 2025
|600
|12,727.0667
|7,636,240
|Total 12 – 16 May 2025
|3,190
|39,947,090
|Accumulated under the program
|55,766
|640,965,120
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|297,719
|3,456,225,019
|12 May 2025
|3,006
|12,704.4943
|38,189,710
|13 May 2025
|3,358
|12,375.6284
|41,557,360
|14 May 2025
|3,358
|12,757.1307
|42,838,445
|15 May 2025
|3,257
|12,749.8557
|41,526,280
|16 May 2025
|3,006
|12,923.0356
|38,846,645
|Total 12 – 16 May 2025
|15,985
|202,958,440
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,090
|12,696.8129
|26,536,339
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|315,794
|3,685,719,798
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 55,766 A shares and 422,859 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.02% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 19 May, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
